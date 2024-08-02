Epic Mickey: Rebrushed gets first official gameplay trailer

Disney's Epic Mickey: Rebrushed just received its first gameplay trailer.

Revealed at the THQ Nordic Showcase 2024, the latest trailer gives us our first look at the return of Mickey Mouse in this enhanced remake of the of the 2010 Nintendo Wii game, which was announced earlier this year.

Equipped with a magic paint brush, paint and thinner, Mickey can be seen exploring a number of different zones in the Wasteland inspired by classic Disney stories as he uses his powers to restore color to the world, and even alter his environment to uncover hidden secrets.

The trailer also provided a look at a variety of enemies players will encounter in this 3D platformer, including a glimpse at the first boss fight, The Clock Tower in a large scale area. Mickey can be seen utilizing just some of his brand new abilities adapted from the original title on these enemies, including new movement skills, such as a dash, ground pound, and a sprint.

Players will get to meet other Disney characters along the way, including Oswald the Lucky Rabbit - Walt Disney's first creation - as well as experience multiple different endings "based on your unique playstyle and decisions."

THQ Nordic calls the came a "faithful remake of the beloved classic" featuring updated graphics and other quality-of-life improvements that will send Mickey Mouse on a journey "that requires creativity and a spirit of discovery."

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is set to launch on September 23 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Pre-ordering now will also give players 24-hour Early Access before release - excluding PC and Steam - as well as access to an exclusive costume pack free of charge, which features outfits inspired by classic Mickey looks. These three costumes include: Boat Willie, Football, and Brave Little Tailor.