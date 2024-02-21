Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is a remake of the 2010 Wii game coming to Nintendo Switch this year

Nintendo has announced Epic Mickey: Rebrushed for Nintendo Switch, a remake of the classic Wii game set to launch this year.

The game was revealed during the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase today (February 21) alongside a brand-new cinematic trailer showing the return of Mickey Mouse remade with modern graphics as he gets transported through a magic mirror to the home of wizard Yen Sid.

The colorful trailer also shows the moment Mickey acquires the wizard's magic brush and accidentally creates chaos, resulting in an action-adventure set in a world inspired by Disney.

From publisher THQ Nordic, the game is set to be a "faithful remake of the beloved classic" featuring updated graphics and other quality-of-life improvements that will send Mickey Mouse on a journey "that requires creativity and a spirit of discovery."

Nintendo didn't reveal a specific release date during the livestream, instead only sharing a vague 2024 release window, so it's unclear when it will launch.

"Join Mickey Mouse on a colourful adventure as he traverses Wasteland, a world inspired by Disney classic stories," the game description reads. "Play the 2010 classic along with a variety of upgrades in this enhanced remake of the action-adventure 3D platformer originally released on the Wii console.

"Along with updated graphics and other improvements, Mickey Mouse’s abilities have been improved with a whole new set of skills and more. For fans of the original and new fans alike, get ready for an adventure of truly epic proportions when Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed launches on Nintendo Switch this year."

There were plenty of other announcements made during the latest Nintendo Direct today too, including the news that Obsidian Entertainment's former Xbox-exclusive titles Pentiment and Grounded will be coming to Nintendo Switch, as well as the reveal of Endless Ocean Luminous, which is set to launch this May.

