Endless Ocean is making a comeback on Nintendo Switch with an enormous multiplayer mode

A brand new Endless Ocean game, Endless Ocean Luminous, has been revealed for Nintendo Switch, and players will be able to dive in from May.
In case you were unfamiliar, the first Endless Ocean game was developed by Arika, and released on the Nintendo Wii back in 2007. After getting a sequel in 2009, things went quiet, and no further installments were launched since.
Until now, that is. Endless Ocean Luminous was unveiled during the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase today (February 21), where it was confirmed that it’ll be released on Nintendo’s current-generation console on May 2. The scuba-diving game is set in a fictional location known as the Veiled Sea, which will change every time you enter it, meaning that no two dives will be the same.
While exploring the depths, players will be able to discover over 500 different marine creatures, including some that were previously thought to have been extinct or even mythical, according to the trailer. They all look lovely - the footage we’ve seen so far has shown off swordfish, humpback whales, mosasaurs, and many more.
Arguably the most exciting part of the whole announcement was the confirmation that you’ll be able to explore with a huge group of friends in an online multiplayer mode. Online multiplayer supports up to 30 players at a time, so you’ll be able to go about your underseas adventures with a massive party of people, sharing your discoveries together.
It’s always cool to see dormant series make a comeback, and so many years on from the series’ latest release, it’s fair to say that Endless Ocean was definitely due to it. There are less than two months to wait before players can dive into the new installment.
For some, there’s no doubt that Endless Ocean Luminous will be one of the most exciting upcoming Switch games on the horizon, but if you’re looking for something to play right now, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch games.
