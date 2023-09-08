EA Sports UFC 5 has an official release date

Electronic Arts has announced that EA Sports UFC 5 will launch on October 27 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Developed by EA Vancouver, EA Sports UFC 5 is the first game in the series for three years and will use the Frostbite Engine. EA released a cinematic trailer alongside the announcement featuring martial arts fighters Israel Adesanya, Valentina Shevchenko, and Alex Volkanovski, who will also act as the game's global cover athletes. You can check out the reveal trailer below.

"From unrivaled graphics upgrades to all-new damage systems and doctor stoppages that affect gameplay in truly authentic fashion - this is as real as it gets," EA says.

One of the biggest new features is the Real Impact System which will bring "the intensity and strategy of a fight to life." This new mechanic will affect mobility, defense, and stamina, as the player receives and absorbs damage from fights.

"Take too much damage, and the doctor could stop the fight. For lovers of the ground game, Seamless Submissions makes grappling feel more fluid and realistic than ever before."

The game will also have new Cinematic K.O. Replays that capture your finishers and will have weekly updates with fresh new Fight Week content, features, and challenges every month "around real-world UFC events. Plus, Alter Egos offer new versions of your favorite fighters to play with every month."

Preorders for the game's Deluxe Edition are now available and will allow players to access the game three days earlier than those with the Standard Edition. This version will also include fighting icons, Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, and Fedor Emelianenko.

The Standard Edition costs $69.99 / £59.99, while the Deluxe Edition costs $99.99 / £79.99. Right now, both versions are currently on sale with a $10 / £8 discount respectively. More information can be found here.

