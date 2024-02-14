Dragon's Dogma 2 confirmed to have an uncapped frame rate

Capcom has confirmed that Dragon's Dogma 2 will have an uncapped frame rate at launch.

In a new post shared to X (formerly Twitter) today (February 14), Dragon's Dogma 2 director Hideaki Itsuno announced that the game will be released with an uncapped framerate (via IGN). This means that the fantasy role-playing game won't have a locked framerate at 30fps, which was a topic of conversation and a worry within the fanbase, before Itsuno's official confirmation.

On the other hand, this varying frame rate could potentially pose some issues as it's a feature that changes depending on what's on screen, whether that be action sequences or cutscenes. There's no telling just yet how it will fare with Dragon's Dogma 2.

Itsuno didn't reveal which platforms this feature will be available on, however, it seems likely to be present on PC. Although there's no official confirmation, the director did like a reply from a fan who asked if it would be "on consoles too" , so read into that how you will.

ドラゴンズドグマ 2 は可変フレームレートに対応していますよ！Dragon's Dogma 2 will release with an uncapped framerate!#DD2、#ドラゴンズドグマ2、#dragonsdogma2 pic.twitter.com/NXID8FZWCLFebruary 13, 2024 See more

Dragon's Dogma 2 is set to launch on March 22 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and it's one of our most anticipated games of 2024.

Itsuno also recently revealed that the upcoming sequel is "roughly four times the size" of the original's world of Gransys and that there will be "more to experience than ever before." Therefore, it sounds like there'll be loads for fans of the series - as well as newcomers - to dive into.

In our September 2023 preview, staff writer Cat Bussell said that the game "is working with a seriously strong set of fundamentals" and "has plenty of heart" with a "strong emphasis on character customization."

In the meantime, be sure to check out our recommendations for the best RPGs you can play right now, along with our picks for the best PS5 games.