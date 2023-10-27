Disney Dreamlight Valley will leave early access in December but will no longer be free-to-play

Gameloft has announced that Disney Dreamlight Valley will no longer be switching to a free-to-play model when it leaves early access on December 5.

In a new blog post shared today (October 27), the studio revealed its new plans ahead of the game's global launch, saying that it has made the decision to keep it a paid experience. Essentially, the game will no longer transition to free-to-play when it leaves early access.

"As we look ahead to the official launch, with the learnings we've gained from Early Access, we’ve made the decision to remain a paid game for the foreseeable future," Gameloft said.

"This means we will not make the transition to be a free-to-play game when we leave Early Access on December 5th."

Disney Dreamlight Valley's early access was released in September last year for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Mac, and was originally planned to be fully released as a free-to-play game this year.

"This choice ensures that Disney Dreamlight Valley will be able to continue delivering on a premium game experience for all players," the developer continued. "It's important to us that we maintain our promise to keep delivering free content updates that add new characters, realms, clothing, furniture, and more surprises to your Valley.

"Purchases requiring moonstones will remain optional, fair, and match the level of quality players have come to expect. Players will still be able to collect free Moonstones via Dream Snaps and Chests, or optionally choose to purchase them."

For new players, Founder's Packs will still be available up until December 4, but when the game transitions out of early access players will be able to choose from three more editions with their respective Moonstones to spend in-game and exclusive items.

Those include the base digital edition, the Cozy edition - a retail exclusive edition available now for Switch but launches globally for PlayStation and Xbox on November 10 - and the digital-only Gold edition. More details can be found in the official blog post.

Also available on top of the base game is the Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift In Time expansion pass, which will cost you an additional $29.99 (around £24.99). The full reveal of the expansion will debut during a special developer livestream on November 1 at 5PM BST / 1PM ET / 6PM CET.

However, as a thank you to early access players, all unique cosmetic items included in the upcoming Gold Edition will be gifted free of charge to any player who purchases a Founder’s Pack in-game on or before December 4, no matter the tier. Additionally, all Founders will receive 2,500 Moonstones to celebrate.

