Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty automatically disables mods at launch to prevent game-breaking issues

CD Projekt Red has disabled mods for the launch of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

The highly anticipated release of Cyberpunk 2077's one and only expansion is officially here, introducing a brand new questline, district, cast of characters, and more.

You may have preinstalled some mods to get ready for your new adventure in Night City, perhaps aimed at tweaking your performance or giving your V an improved look. However, for the launch, CD Projekt Red has disabled mods as a way to prevent issues with the game, allowing creators time to update their mods (via GamesRadar).

"Attention all Steam and Epic players!" Cyberpunk 2077 technical support said on Twitter. "We wanted to let you know that mods will be automatically disabled for the launch of Phantom Liberty. This is to prevent issues with the game that are caused by mods before they receive their update from the modding community. We want to make sure you have the best experience when playing the game."

Despite being automatically turned off to avoid unnecessary problems, according to CD Projekt Red, you can turn them back on yourself through your game's respective launcher. It's recommended not to do this right now though, since certain mods may not be compatible with Phantom Liberty at this time, but if you want to risk it, you can.

I personally only have a few extra customization options installed for my game that worked alongside the launch of update 2.0, and testing it with Phantom Liberty downloaded seems to be okay so far. I suspect this is because they're purely cosmetic mods that don't interfere with how the game runs.

As for other mods, like ones that boost performance and improve visuals, it would most likely be best to wait at least a while longer to be sure.

Before you jump straight into the DLC, you'll need to be aware that making one small choice can lock you out of the main questline for good. CD Projekt Red has also recommended that returning players start a brand new save following the release of update 2.0, which essentially revamps the original game.

