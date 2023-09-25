Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty can lock you out of the main questline if you're not careful

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty officially launches tomorrow and will bring with it brand new story content for the sci-fi RPG. However, it turns out that making just one small choice can lock you out of the main questline for good.

Minor spoilers ahead for Phantom Liberty.

As PC Gamer reports, during the end of the fourth quest in the DLC's story called Lucretia My Reflection, players will be presented with several optional dialogue options that can either proceed with the questline or lock you out completely.

PC Gamer tested the options and found that picking the wrong choice means you won't be able to carry on the questline later on, but you will still be able to explore the new location and district, Dogtown.

To know when to avoid accidentally ruining your playthrough and missing out on an adventure with Idris Elba's Solomon Reed, here's what you need to do.

At the end of Lucretia My Reflection - which is the fourth main quest in the story, following Dog Eat Dog, Hole in the Sky, and Spider and Fly - Reed will be joined by NUSA President Rosalind Myers. While talking to them both, Reed will eventually say, "I don't know how much she's paying, but you'd better ask yourself - is it worth it."

You'll then be able to pick some dialogue options. The option "You're right, I'm out," will be the first step in locking you out, so if you want to avoid that choice completely.

However, if you do end up picking it, the game will give you one more chance to backtrack on your decision. President Myers will warn you and say, "Walk out of here, and the deal's null and void—understand?" Choosing "Made my decision" afterward will lock you out, thus failing the main quest completely.

Later on, Reed will contact you letting you know that Myers made it out safely, but when you try to reply, his account is unreachable.

So, be careful during this specific mission, because there's no way to progress the main questline afterwards. We recommend making a save before the conversation, just in case.

If you're returning to Night City, CD Projekt Red has recommended that players start a brand new save due to update 2.0's massive overhaul, which essentially revamps the original game.

For more, check out our list of the best RPGs, and if you're having trouble keeping track of this year's new releases, here's our essential guide to every upcoming game of 2023.