Civilization 7 announced at Summer Game Fest, launching next year

Firaxis Games has officially announced Civilization 7, coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch in 2025.

The reveal arrived during the Summer Game Fest 2024 alongside a stunning cinematic trailer teasing the new chapter in the Civilization franchise.

"The award-winning strategy game franchise returns with a revolutionary new chapter," the official game description reads. "Sid Meier's Civilization® VII empowers you to build the greatest empire the world has ever known!



"Rule as one of many legendary leaders from throughout history. Establish your civilization, construct cities and architectural wonders to expand your territory, conquer or cooperate with rival civilizations in pursuit of prosperity, and explore the far reaches of the unknown world. Will you build an empire that stands the test of time?"

Civilization creator Sid Meier was also featured during the broadcast to confirm that a full gameplay reveal will arrive sometime this summer. We can hopefully expect specific platform details, along with an official release date during this reveal, too.

Fans can head over to the game's official web store's now to wishlist the game.

This story is developing. Stay tuned for more information soon.

