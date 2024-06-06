Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has been renamed Dragon Age: The Veilguard, gameplay reveal set for next week

Developer Bioware has announced that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has been renamed Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

In a blog post shared today (June 6), BioWare revealed that the next entry in the Dragon Age franchise will receive its first gameplay reveal trailer on June 11 under its brand-new name, Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

"Summer is nearly upon us, and as promised, we’re ready to provide an update on our big reveal. We’d like to invite the world to join us on Tuesday, June 11, for the official first look at gameplay for the next Dragon Age!" the post reads.

Fans will be able to tune in to the Dragon Age YouTube channel at 8am PT / 7am CEST / 11am ET / 4pm GMT and witness 15 minutes of gameplay "from the opening moments of the game that has you jumping back into Thedas on your new adventure."

(Image credit: BioWare)

"At BioWare, we create worlds of adventure, conflict and companionship, where you’re at the center of it all," it said. "As fans of our franchise know, every Dragon Age game has delivered a new standalone story. Set in the world of Thedas, these tales explore epic locales and threats, always thrusting you into a new conflict. Each game also introduces a new lead hero - The Warden, Hawke, The Inquisitor - that you can call your own. You can expect all that, and more, with the new game...

BioWare also touched on the game's long-time development and also teased the game's seven companions that will be featured in The Veilguard.

"Each of the seven unique characters that make up your companions will have deep and compelling storylines where the decisions you make will impact your relationships with them – as well as their lives," the blog continues.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"You'll unite this team of unforgettable heroes as you take on a terrifying new threat unleashed on the world. Naturally, the Dread Wolf still has an important part in this tale, but you and your companions – not your enemies – are the heart of this new experience."

The studio explained that to capture what the game is really about, it wanted to change the name from Dreadwolf to The Veilguard, saying "The original title didn’t show just how strongly we feel about our new heroes, their stories and how you’ll need to bring them together to save all of Thedas."

Dragon Age 4 was first revealed in 2020 and fans have been eagerly awaiting news of a release date ever since. We can expect the upcoming gameplay reveal to do just that.

At the time, the 2020 announcement mentioned "next-generation technology", suggesting that the game will skip PS4 and Xbox One and arrive only on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.