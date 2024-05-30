Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will be released on PS4 and Xbox One, new leak suggests

New Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 leaks have seemingly revealed Activison's plans for a cross-gen release of the game.

As reported by VGC, data miners have uncovered files following the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 that appear to indicate which platforms the next major Call of Duty game will be released on, as well as a number of editions.

According to the files, Black Ops 6 will be a cross-generation launch, meaning the game will not only be coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S but to PS4 and Xbox One as well.

The leaked screenshots, which are now circulating online, also show that players will be able to choose between two editions, Standard edition and Vault edition, and there will be a "cross-gen bundle" available too.

There isn't too much information to go by in terms of what each edition contains, but by looking at the image, it seems that the Vault edition will come with more cosmetic skins and other perks and will likely cost more than the Standard edition.

It also looks like Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone will see a Fallout collaboration sometime during Season 4. According to the file, the collection will be called the 'Tracer Pack: Fallout Vault Dweller', while the image shows a group of Operators dressed up in the iconic blue and yellow Vault Tech jumpsuit, equipped with a Pip-Boy and themed weapons.

Earlier this week, Microsoft revealed a brand-new live-action teaser trailer and announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass day one for all members.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A full game reveal will be showcased during the Call of Duty Direct presentation on June 9, following Xbox Games Showcase at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. There, we'll likely be treated to a full trailer which will hopefully show off gameplay, characters, setting, and more.