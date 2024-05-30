Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 patch notes detail latest maps and modes, along with balance changes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 has launched, introducing all-new content as well as numerous balance updates.

Activision revealed the patch notes alongside the season's release, which details everything players need to know before they jump in. That includes several new 6v6 multiplayer maps, six new modes, and a fresh battle pass with all-new rewards.

Just like for Season 3, the game has added two new maps at the launch of Season 4 - Tokyo and Paris - with two more expected to arrive later on in the season, Incline and Das Gross.

Players will be able to experience these maps with three new modes at launch, Demolition, Hyper Cranked, and Cache, with Mutation, Headshots Only, and Havoc set to release during the season.

There's also a bunch of new weapons up for grabs from this season's battle pass, including the return of the Kar98k marksman rifle, the Superi 46 submachine gun, the Reclaimer 18 shotgun, as well as the Sledgehammer melee weapon, the latter of which can be earned in weekly challenges mid-season.

Elsewhere, eight all-new Aftermarket Parts will arrive throughout Season 4, each of which is a fully-fledged conversion kit for fan-favorite weaponry.

Some featured include the JAK Harbinger Kit M4 assault rifle, which is described as a quick-kill weapon with a slow-fire rate, the JAK Gunslinger Basilisk handgun, a revolver that holds eight rounds of .357 ammunition with an increase in rate of fire, and the JAK Thumper-656 RGL-80 launcher, which features improved range and recoil but also unlocks the use of a high-capacity drum mag for the FJX Horus.

Activision also highlighted the fixes for the latest patch, including stability and performance improvements and issues that were causing improper first-person animations.

For customization, camos can now be equipped on the B.E.A.S.T. Glove Blueprint for the Gladiator, and equipping the Karaage skin on the MCW Assault Rifle should no longer result in an error.

For more details on season 4 and other general adjustments to UIX and gameplay, you can check out the latest patch notes.