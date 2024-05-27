Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 release date, maps, and everything we know

When is Season 4 dropping? (Image credit: Activision) Activision has now confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 is planned for May 29, 2024 at 9am PT / 12am ET / 5pm GMT. Stay tuned for potential changes and updates!

Modern Warfare 3's next update is Season 4, a sizeable new season refresh that adds in everything from fresh Battle Pass content to new weapons and maps. So far, plenty has been revealed about the upcoming season, which is set to launch this week.

In terms of what to expect from Modern Warfare 3 in the coming months, there are changes to Warzone, as well as updates to the game's ongoing weapon meta. The Modern Warfare 3 best weapons will likely change quite a bit once the new guns arrive, so it's worth reading up on the new ones that are set to arrive.

Here's when to expect Modern Warfare 3 Season 4, as well as some info on the new weapons, maps, and modes that'll arrive alongside it. As we get closer to launch day, we'll be sure to update this page with everything that's going to be added. For now though, here's what we know about the next season of Modern Warfare 3.

(Image credit: Activision)

Activision has now confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 Season 4 will launch on May 29. As for timings, we can expect the new update to go live at around 9am PT / 12am ET / 5pm GMT.

There's a decent chunk of content being added to Modern Warfare 3 as part of the Season 4 update. Below, you'll find a list of the main talking points, including the maps, weapons and modes coming soon. For a full breakdown, head to the Call of Duty blog.

New Guns - Marksman Rifle, Superi 46

- Marksman Rifle, Superi 46 New Maps - Tokyo, Paris

- Tokyo, Paris New Modes - Demolition, Hyper-Cranked, Cache

- Demolition, Hyper-Cranked, Cache New Killstreaks - Intelligent Munitions Systems, Loitering Munition, Missile Drone

Intelligent Munitions Systems, Loitering Munition, Missile Drone Zombies - Unstable Rift

- Unstable Rift Warzone - Mode: Buy Back Solos, Gulag Variants, Specialist Perk Package, Foresight Killstreak, Unlimited Tac-Sprint Boots, Vehicle: Polaris RZR Pro R

- Mode: Buy Back Solos, Gulag Variants, Specialist Perk Package, Foresight Killstreak, Unlimited Tac-Sprint Boots, Vehicle: Polaris RZR Pro R New Operators - Soap, Void and Hammer variants

- Soap, Void and Hammer variants Events - Critical Countdown

Critical Countdown Store - Gundam

