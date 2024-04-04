Modern Warfare 3 season 3 patch notes detail new modes, events, and six 6v6 multiplayer maps

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 is officially live, introducing brand new battle pass content, gameplay improvements, and more.

The full patch notes revealed by Activision detail everything players can expect this season, with the first most notable feature being the addition of six 6v6 multiplayer maps.

Three of these maps are brand-new locales, while the remaining three are "fresh yet familiar experiences". The Emergency 24/7 playlist can be accessed immediately with the launch of Season 3, and includes the maps Emergency, 6 Star, Tanked, Growhouse, Grime (in-season), and Checkpoint (in-season).

To accompany the new set of maps, players can also dive into four new classic modes, Capture the Flag, One in the Chamber, Minefield (in-season), and Escort (in-season) with more scheduled to arrive later in the season.

(Image credit: Activision / Sledgehammer Games)

There are also a bunch of new weapons this season, four of which can be unlocked through the latest Battle Pass, such as the MORS and BAL-27 from Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (2014). Alongside additional Aftermarket Parts and equipment, like the EMD Mine and Enhanced Vision Goggles, Sledgehammer Games has confirmed that it has also made some quality-of-life improvements for gunplay by making changes to aiming.

The developer highlighted the update in a separate post, saying that it has "improved clarity while firing MWII weapons and added Initial Aim Accuracy to heavy bolt Attachments on Snipers." It also noted that ADS Idle Swat is now a predictable motion, "raising the skill ceiling by eliminating randomness and encouraging weapon mastery."

Season 3 will also see the addition of six new Operators, including rapper Snoop Dogg who has an alternate skin that turns him into a literal dog, along with several new events with limited-time rewards. Zombies mode also has a brand-new story mission called Dark Aether Rift, as well as new challenges to take part in, while Call of Duty: Warzone welcomes the return of the fan-favorite Rebirth Island and a new training mode called Warzone Bootcamp, which can be played against real players and bots.

For more details on Warzone's season 3 weapon updates and other general adjustments, you can check out the latest patch notes.

