Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 release date, maps, and everything we know

When is Season 3 dropping? (Image credit: Activision) Activision has now confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 is planned for April 3, 2024. No timings have been released so far, but previous seasons have dropped at 9am PT / 12am ET / 5pm GMT. Stay tuned for updates!

Modern Warfare 3's next season is Season 3, a sizable refresh that adds in everything from fresh Battle Pass content to new weapons and maps. So far, plenty has been revealed about the upcoming season, which is set to launch very soon indeed.

In terms of what to expect from Modern Warfare 3 in the coming months, there are changes to Warzone, as well as updates to the game's ongoing weapon meta. The Modern Warfare 3 best weapons will likely change quite a bit once the new guns arrive, so it's worth reading up on the new ones that are set to arrive.

Here's when to expect Modern Warfare 3 Season 3, as well as some info on the new weapons, maps, and modes that'll arrive alongside it. As we get closer to launch day, we'll be sure to update this page with everything that's going to be added. For now though, here's what we know about the next season of Modern Warfare 3.

(Image credit: Activision)

Activision has now confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 will launch on April 3.

There's a decent chunk of content being added to Modern Warfare 3 as part of the Season 3 update. Below, you'll find a list of the main talking points, before we go into each in detail later on in this article. For a full breakdown, head to the Call of Duty blog.

New Guns - FJX Horus, MORS, Gladiator, BAL-27 (in-season)

- FJX Horus, MORS, Gladiator, BAL-27 (in-season) New Maps - 6 Star, Emergency, Growhouse, Tanked, Checkpoint, Grime

- 6 Star, Emergency, Growhouse, Tanked, Checkpoint, Grime New Modes - Capture the Flag, One in the Chamber, Minefield (mid-season), Escort (mid-season)

- Capture the Flag, One in the Chamber, Minefield (mid-season), Escort (mid-season) Zombies - Dark Aether Rifts, New Schematics, Warlord Rainmaker

- Dark Aether Rifts, New Schematics, Warlord Rainmaker Warzone - Rebirth Island, Biometric Scanner, New Smart Displays, Squad Rage (Field Upgrade), Squad Assemble, Foresight (Killstreak)

- Rebirth Island, Biometric Scanner, New Smart Displays, Squad Rage (Field Upgrade), Squad Assemble, Foresight (Killstreak) New Operators - Banshee, Hush, Snoop Dogg, Stasis

So there you have it, that's everything coming in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 - so far. For more on MW3, check out our list of every map featured in MW3 so far. Elsewhere there's our Modern Warfare 3 review.