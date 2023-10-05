Blizzard is making it easier for Diablo 4 players to find powerful items

Blizzard Entertainment has said that it will soon be making it easier for Diablo 4 players to find rare and powerful items.

During the latest developer update livestream, game director Joe Shely and associate director Joseph Piepiora discussed the team's plans for Season Two, revealing that it will make acquiring powerful unique and uber unique items easier (via PC GamesN).

If you're a Diablo 4 player, you'll know that uniques are the highest tier of items available in the game and can be huge game-changers for your build. They're also especially difficult to find - eclipsing even legendaries in terms of rarity. However, the new system that Blizzard plans to implement will soon make finding these rare items more accessible.

“I grind for a long time for an item, and the item is not an upgrade - this can certainly tend to be true, " Piepiora said. Moving on to discuss equipment optimization, he added: "We want to try to reduce the difficulty of comparing a number of different items all at once; this is something the UI team is very passionate about."

Piepiora goes on to talk about "target farming," an idea that will allow players to complete in-game activities that will have a higher drop rate for certain gear types.

“We do have plans in Season Two right now to have more content that you can try to target farm in order to find certain unique items," he said. "That is something the rewards team will be thinking about.”

In terms of uber unique items, Piepiora said that the team still wants them to "feel very, very rare," but, when the game moves into later seasons, "we’ll want to add more ways for players to get them," suggesting that the item drops rates will get more common over time.

There was also talk of gear and crafting, with the developer explaining that, in future updates, the team wants to add more options for players to modify their items, saying: "We have a very baseline experience in terms of item modification [right now]. We are looking at more opportunities in the future to allow players to do more with their items."

Diablo 4 Season of Blood is set to release on October 17 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S and will introduce a new questline, five world bosses, and new vampiric powers. The launch of Season Two will also coincide will the release of Diablo 4 on Steam.

