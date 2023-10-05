Diablo 4 is coming to Steam alongside a new seasonal update

Diablo 4 is coming to Steam - no less than four months after the game's initial PC release on Blizzard's own client, Battle.net.

One of the best RPGs of the year, Diablo 4 is set to arrive on Steam on October 17, coinciding with the release of the game's second wave of post-launch content: Season of Blood.

Despite the game's imminent arrival, you will still require a Battle.net account to play which will need to be connected to your Steam account. However, once you've jumped through that hoop, you'll be able to enjoy all of the usual cross-platform play, as well as integration with Steam's social features. In addition to Steam achievements, players will be able to interact with other players on their Steam friends list and invite them to games- offering all the usual features you'd expect from Steam integration.



Diablo 4 is Blizzard's fastest-selling game of all time. amassing $666 million during the first five days of its release. Despite mixed responses to its approach to seasonal content, the game has left a significant mark on the RPG landscape with its gorgeous art style and deeply customizable characters.

Launching alongside the imminent Steam release, Diablo 4's Season of Blood will bring with it a range of new additions and quality-of-life improvements. These include new endgame challenges, changes to the status effect and elemental resistance systems, and unlockable Vampiric Powers.

Though Blizzard has traditionally kept the majority of its games solely on its Battle.net distribution platform when it comes to PC, Diablo 4 isn't the first title from the California-based developer to make the trip to Steam. Multiplayer shooter Overwatch 2 made the trip back in August of this year. Unfortunately for Blizzard, the game has been met with poor reception on Valve's platform, boasting an "Overwhelmingly Negative" user response, with only 19% of user reviews showing as "Positive".

