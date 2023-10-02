Diablo 4 world bosses will be less of a headache in Season 2
In the blood
Diablo 4's general manager Rod Fergusson has hinted at big changes to the action RPG slated to be coming as part of the second season of post-launch content: Season of Blood.
Releasing October 17, the upcoming season will add a new story arc as well as five new and returning endgame bosses, and updates to item storage, resistances, and status effects.
However, in a few cryptic tweets, Fergusson has hinted that some big changes will be revealed for Diablo 4 in the pair of upcoming dev streams, specifically when it comes to the way the RPG handles world bosses (via PCGamesN).
At their best Diablo 4's world bosses make for gripping multiplayer setpieces. However, given the sheer amount to do in the game, it can be easy to lose track of when they spawn. In addition, well-prepared players can rip through the encounters comedically quickly, meaning that it can be difficult to get in on these battles for yourself.
When asked by a fan on Twitter if Blizzard Entertainment intends to add features that might address these problems with world bosses, Fergusson replies "oh, you're going to like the streams."
Wait, two live streams to cover all the details of Season 2? That's crazy! Who could have ever predicted that we'd have so much fun stuff to talk about that it would require a second stream?In all seriousness, looking forward to hearing your thoughts after watching the… https://t.co/BpHXRILMiqSeptember 28, 2023
Diablo 4's second season, Season of Blood, comes on the heels of the Season of the Malignant, which suffered a mixed reception on account of the way in which it separated "Seasonal" characters from "Eternal" characters that players had leveled back in the base game. Though the update will still require players to start new characters, Season of Blood includes several quality-of-life improvements designed to make this process as painless as possible.
Paragon Points, Skill Points, Potion Charges, and Obol capacity will all carry over between Eternal and Seasonal Realms, allowing you to keep a sense of progress across your account. Gems will also no longer take up inventory space, and your stash will be getting filter options and a search bar.
However, Fergusson’s hints suggest that these changes may just be the tip of the iceberg. Either way, we’ll find out During the first developer livestream on October 4.
