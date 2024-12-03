Black Friday might be over but you can still grab Dragon Age: The Veilguard at its lowest price ever at Amazon
Grab this offer before it's gone
The annual Black Friday event has officially concluded, but if you're still on the lookout for some sweet gaming deals this season, or simply searching for that perfect Christmas gift, you need to check out this offer.
Right now, Dragon Age: The Veilguard on PlayStation 5 is just $49.97 (was
$69.99) at Amazon. For our UK readers, the game has received a 49% discount, bringing it down to £35.99 (was £69.99) at Amazon.
If you've been waiting for the right time to pick up BioWare's latest entry in the Dragon Age series, now is as good a time as any, as it's now the cheapest it's ever been at the retailer. Considering the fact that The Veilguard was only released last month, this is one of the best PS5 offers now available for a relatively new game.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard is one of our top picks for the best RPGs of 2024, featuring a ton of replayability, engaging combat, and brilliant character customization.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard was around 10 years in the making and is one of the best role-playing games of 2024.
In TechRadar Gaming's four-star review, Cat Bussell called it a "mightily impressive return to the fantasy series offering engaging combat and a charming cast of supporting characters".
However, due to the series' overarching story, "it never quite escapes the orbit of its predecessors", making the story difficult to digest for newcomers.
