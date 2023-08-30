Baldur's Gate 3 devs address cut content criticism, promising more bug fixes and a better ending for Karlach in Patch 2

Larian Studios, the developer behind the hit RPG Baldur's Gate 3, has revealed its plans for the game's second major post-launch Patch while addressing player criticisms surrounding bugs and cut content.

Baldur's Gate may be one of the best RPGs of all time, but even Larian's commercial and critical success hasn't shielded the title from negative feedback over bugs and cut content. Larian took the time to address these concerns in a recent blog post, conceding that the game's performance during Act 3 was sub-par, that the game still had plenty of bugs that needed squashing, and that it was going to explore "expanding" the endings available to players.

Speaking of its plans for Patch 2, Larian stated: "We know that Act 3’s performance isn’t as good as the first two acts, but the good news is that Patch 2 is bringing major performance improvements to the entire game, but more specifically to Act 3 where you’ll feel it the most". The blog post also takes time to address bugs, too, promising that "Patch 2 looks to further eliminate some of the more major issues, including those found in Act 3." Though there's currently no concrete word on a Patch 2 release date, Larian has promised in a Tweet that Patch 2 is "around the corner".

The blog post also addresses fan criticisms surrounding "cut content". According to Larian, many instances of what fans call "cut content" were "actually things like companion reactions to events in the world that didn't trigger [thanks to bugs]." The blog post also addresses the game's epilogue, stating that datamined content wasn't released "because we didn't think it worked... One of the reasons why we trimmed the epilogue is because we were afraid the ending cinematics were becoming too long and would detract from the epicness of the experience."

However, the developer has announced its intention to begin fleshing out the epilogues in response to fan feedback: "Not everyone agrees with us! So we’re going to do something about it". First on the agenda are changes to Karlach's ending. Our passionate Barbarian will receive "a new optional ending" which will be "firey" and "poignant".

Given Baldur's Gate 3's ambitious scope and the fact that its release date was moved forward to prevent a clash with Starfield, it was always likely that there might be teething problems upon release. Fortunately, Larian seems committed to addressing player concerns. I, for one, can't wait to see the new epilogue.

