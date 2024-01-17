Atlus didn't make any significant story changes in Persona 3 Reload out of 'respect' for the original

Atlus has confirmed that there are no significant story changes in Persona 3 Reload.

Speaking in a recent interview with GamesRadar, Persona 3 Reload game director Takuya Yamaguchi, alongside producer Ryota Niitsuma, discussed the upcoming remake of the PlayStation 2 classic and what the development team at P-Studio has changed to make the game a true remake of the original.

From trailers and other in-game footage, we know that it will receive high-quality graphics, as well as an enhanced turn-based combat system, among other changes we're yet to discover.

On the topic of the game's more modern visuals, Niitsuma explained that it was an aspect Atlus focused on changing, saying, "We were thinking about what would be good to change would be the visuals here," he said. "And the reason was a lot of people expect a lot from visuals in Persona, and I think personally that our designs are pretty cool. So we know that people are looking for a much lovelier visual experience."

However, despite all the other changes Reload will receive, Yamaguchi revealed that the team hasn't made any significant story changes, so the player's remake experience will remain faithful to the original.

"We really wanted to respect the original," Yamaguchi said. "We all thought it was an amazing game, and we wanted to remake it - you know, the Persona 3 original experience as it was for a modern audience."

Persona 3 was first launched in 2006 for PS2 before being released on the PSP in 2011 and receiving the name Persona 3 Portable.

Persona 3 Reload launches on February 2 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, as well as last-gen consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and one on Xbox Game Pass.

Ahead of its launch, Atlus has already released the intro cinematic for the game, and it looks stunning.

