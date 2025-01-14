Assassins Creed Shadows isn't even out yet, but it seems the game's first DLC may have already leaked online

Details about the first Assassin's Creed Shadows expansion have leaked

The DLC is seemingly titled Claws of Awaji and could introduce 10 hours of additional content

The information comes from a new-deleted Steam listing update for the game

Assassins Creed Shadows' first expansion has seemingly leaked ahead of the game's official release.

That's according to a new post over on the Assassin's Creed subreddit, as spotted by VGC, where the first details about the game's unannounced downloadable content (DLC) were revealed via a now-deleted Steam listing update.

The first DLC is seemingly titled Claws of Awaji and is expected to introduce 10 hours of additional content to Shadows, alongside a "new explorable area" and a new weapon type called "the Bō".

Since the update has now been removed from the game's Steam page there isn't much more information to go by, however, some fans are theorizing that Claws of Awaji could be the free DLC that was previously promised if you preorder the game.

Last week, Ubisoft once again delayed Assassin's Creed Shadows, this time to March 20 from its original February 14 release date "as part of the renewed focus on gameplay quality and engaging day one experiences".

"This additional time will allow the team to better incorporate the player feedback gathered over the past three months and help create the best conditions for launch by continuing to engage closely with the increasingly positive Assassin’s Creed community," Ubisoft said.

The next Assassin's Creed game was initially set for a November 12, 2024 launch date, before it was delayed the first time back in September 2024.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors