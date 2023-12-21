Bobby Kotick to depart Activision before the end of the month

The CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick, is officially stepping down from his role later this month, it’s been confirmed.

After it was announced that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard had been closed , Kotick stated that he was “fully committed to helping with the transition,” and would stay as the CEO of the company, reporting to Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer until the end of 2023. Although no set date was given at the time, it seemed that his eventual departure from the company was looming, and according to an internal memo written by Spencer and obtained by The Verge , that date has now been nailed down as December 29.

Furthermore, in an email sent to Activision Blizzard employees by Kotick (shared on the Activision Newsroom site ), the CEO said: “It has been the privilege of my lifetime to work alongside you as we broadened the appeal of games.”

He continued: “I cannot adequately express the pride I have in the people who continue to contribute to our success and all those who have helped throughout my 32 years leading this company. We are now part of the world’s most admired company. That isn’t an accident.

“Phil Spencer has appreciated the magic of [Activision Blizzard King] for decades. When he approached Brian [Bulatao] and me two years ago and proposed acquiring the company, it was immediately obvious that the combination of our businesses would enable us to continue to lead as the list of capable, well-resourced competitors grows.”

Kotick stated that Spencer both “shares our values and recognizes our talents,” and is also “passionate about our games and the people who make them.” He added: “He has bold ambition.”

Wrapping up his email, he thanked those who’ve contributed to building Activision into what it is today. He also stated: “As we move into our next exciting chapter, you could not be in better hands.”