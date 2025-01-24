Be the first in line for a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order with an increasing number of retailers letting you register your interest today

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are not open yet, but anticipation is certainly building. There's no doubt that Nintendo's next console is going to be big, which might make it a little tricky to get your hands on one when it finally arrives.

Luckily, plenty of retailers are getting ahead of the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order game by offering the ability to register your interest. This isn't a full-on pre-order, but means that they will keep you up to date with the latest details as they become available - helping you secure an early place in the queue.

In the US, I would highly recommend registering your interest at Best Buy. It's free and means that you will receive an email once pre-orders open. There's no need to worry about unwanted updates too, as Best Buy promises "you will not be opted in to any other Best Buy email communications by entering your email".

In the UK, you also have some great option. Right now I'd register your interest Currys, as it's offering both email and SMS notifcations. Just be careful to opt out of the other Currys Perks offers before you click submit, unless you do want to receive them.

Read on for a breakdown of all of your options.

Register your interest - US

Nintendo Switch 2 Register your interest: at Best Buy Register your interest in the Nintendo Switch 2 for free by entering your email at Best Buy. This means that you will receive email notifications as further information about pre-orders becomes available.

Nintendo Switch 2 Register your interest: at GameStop If you would prefer to buy from a dedicated video game retailer, GameStop is also letting you sign up for email alerts and pre-order updates on its Nintendo Switch 2 listing page.

Register your interest - UK

Nintendo Switch 2 Register your interest: at Currys Head over to the Currys website in order to register your interest about the Nintendo Switch 2. Simply fill in the relevant details and you will be kept up to date as more information is revealed.

Nintendo Switch 2 Register your interest: £0.01 at ShopTo.Net If you're in the UK and don't mind paying a small fee, you can register your interest at ShopTo for just 1p. This amount will be put towards your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order too, which is at least... something.

There's still a lot we don't know about the Nintendo Switch 2, such as its price and release date. We do at least know that it will come out in 2025, however, and that it will work with most existing Nintendo Switch games.

Want something right away? Check out the latest offers on the Nintendo Switch OLED in your region below.