Baldur's Gate 3 is now out on PC, and it's being received extremely well by both critics and players around the world. Since its initial launch, the game has been updated a number of times too, meaning that there have already been some smart quality-of-life changes.

Character customization is an integral part of Baldur's Gate 3, and as such, there are some seriously extensive tools that you can use to plan out your character before you start. Given just how often you'll see your character in cutscenes, you'll likely want to know whether you can change their appearance later down the line.

Here's what you need to know about changing your appearance in Baldur's Gate 3, what's been said by the developer, and some details on future updates that are set to arrive in the game.

Baldur's Gate 3: can you change your appearance?

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

At present, you cannot change your appearance in Baldur's Gate 3, at least not after the initial character customization section. The good news is that the functionality might be added in the future. While replying to a fan asking for the feature over on Twitter, Larian Studio's director of publishing, Michael Douse, simply replied: "Things are being cooked."

Baldur's Gate 3 has already been updated a fair bit since it launched, so it's likely that we will see the ability to change your appearance added in the future. Once Larian Studios provides full details on when we can expect an update, we'll be sure to update this article. For now, you can respec your custom class and stats if you'd like.

Things are being cookedAugust 14, 2023 See more

Baldur's Gate 3: can you change a companion's appearance?

(Image credit: Larian Studios / Ezark Otaku)

Another feature that Baldur's Gate 3 fans are already asking for is the ability to change a companion's appearance. Unfortunately, this is not currently possible, but there is hope that it'll be added later down the line. Larian Studios' last game, Divinity: Original Sin 2, added the ability to customize the appearance of a companion as part of a post-launch patch. Hopefully, we'll see the same thing with Baldur's Gate 3.

So there you have it, that's everything you need to know about changing your character's appearance in Baldur's Gate 3.