Baldur's Gate 3 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor land in PlayStation Store's top 10 downloads of 2023

Sony has revealed the PlayStation Store's most downloaded games of last year. And while the usual suspects are all present and accounted for, there are some nice surprises thrown in too.

Documented on the official PlayStation Blog, you can see that Hogwarts Legacy dominated both the US and EU PlayStation Store charts. The other top spots are taken by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, EA Sports FC 24, and Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Pretty much all games you'd expect to chart at the top.

There are some standouts here, though. Diablo 4 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor enters the top 10 in both regions. Mortal Kombat 1 just made it in the US, and Assassin's Creed Mirage comes in tenth in the EU.

The real success story here, though, has to be Baldur's Gate 3, which lands itself in seventh in both regions. Sure, it's not exactly a hidden gem, but this does show that there's a strong appetite for the CRPG on console. No doubt this is aided by the fact that the PlayStation 5 port is, largely, of very high quality.

The blog post has also charted the top-selling PSVR 2 games, and perhaps unsurprisingly, multiplayer shooter Pavlov takes the top spot in both the US and EU. Beat Saber and Kayak VR (which ranks among our best PSVR 2 games list) also performed well.

Lastly is free-to-play game downloads, and it's fairly identical between both regions. The top 5 here is dominated by Fortnite, Roblox, Call of Duty: Warzone, Fall Guys, and Apex Legends. There are some interesting entries in the EU list here, with eFootball 2024 and the console version of Trackmania being among the most downloaded free-to-play titles in the region.

