EA Sports FC 24 release date, gameplay, leagues, players, and news

With the EA Sports FC 24 release date now public knowledge, the newest take on football gaming is hotly anticipated for any player eager to get on the pitch, and following the announcement of FIFA 23 being the last FIFA game by EA, there has been a pretty significant scratch to itch. Fortunately, there’s a lot to look forward to when it comes to what makes EA Sports FC 24 worth adding to your radar for upcoming games, despite us not having a whole lot of information to go off.

Offering the “most true-to-football experience” EA Sports FC 24 currently promises an unforgettable experience for anyone who picks it up, so if you’ve been missing the gateway into getting closer to football than ever before, now might be your best opportunity. Here’s everything we know about EA Sports FC 24, but if you want a more in-depth look at how the game plays, it's worth checking out our EA Sports FC 24 preview.

EA Sports FC 24: cut to the chase

What is it? The most true-to-football video game, and the first instalment to the EA Sports FC franchise

The most true-to-football video game, and the first instalment to the EA Sports FC franchise When does it come out? September 29, 2023

September 29, 2023 What can I play it on? PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S Who is making it? EA Sports

EA Sports FC 24 will release on September 29, 2023, on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Two versions of the game will be available, the standard edition and the Ultimate Edition, both offering a wealth of in-game bonuses if you pre-order. Unfortunately, for Nintendo Switch players, only the standard edition of the title is currently available for preorder. Whether the Ultimate edition will become available on the platform later down the line is currently uncertain, but currently, it appears to be the only platform that hasn’t received a special edition.

Although the platform might not be a make-or-break deal for you, it’s essential to note that some features are limited to current-gen consoles and PC. The official gameplay trailer stated that HypermotionV Technology will be limited to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. Although it’s not an essential part of the title, it helps to translate the rhythm and fluidity of football into the game by using data from existing matches for a more immersive experience.

EA Sports FC 24 gameplay

Although we haven’t seen a whole lot of gameplay for EA Sports FC 24 beyond the above trailer, we still know a little bit about which features are making their way into the game and how they will enhance gameplay to elevate our experience to something more immersive which have been shared via the official EA Sports FC 24 website .

Firstly, anyone playing on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, or PC will be able to enjoy HyperMotionV Technology which implements mechanics and movement from real-life matches to make matches feel as fluid and realistic as possible, and paired with the enhanced Frostbite Engine, lifelike detail is only encouraged through this technology. Having access to HyperMotionV technology is said to unlock authentic full-team movement, alongside 1,200 signature run styles so you can explore the exact way your players move on the pitch.

In addition to this, life is bought to your players through PlayStyles+ optimized by OPTA, which provides players with unique capabilities to help them feel more realistic and authentic when on the field. Any iconic moves you have seen elite players pull off in real life may be capable of pulling off in-game due to PlayStyles+ you’ll be able to pull off certain stunts to a world-class standard, putting you above the competition.

There are several game modes to explore within EA Sports FC 24, including the coveted Ultimate Team mode. Within this mode, you’ll be able to build your dream XI from the ground up and select from the extensive player list to optimize your team throughout your journey. In addition, you’ll get to improve these players through Ultimate Team Evolutions, which is a new way to build your squad. You’ll be challenged to complete a set of objectives to improve individual skills, alongside players’ ratings to keep them competitive during the season.

In addition to Ultimate Team, you’ll also be able to experience both a career and management mode. Within Player Career, you’ll be able to track both manager and player development to ensure you’re focusing on developing your skills where needed. Features such as player agent will let you carve your own path to success and focus on specific skills to reflect your performance on the pitch. Although information on these modes is pretty thin on the ground right now, we expect to have more features introduced the closer we get to release day, so what we know right now is pretty limited.

In Manager Career, you’ll be challenged to lead your club to the top of the board, but you’ll need to have serious control over your tactics and training features to ensure everyone is performing to their highest ability. You’ll also be able to implement your own visions into your coaching to help inspire your team to play with everything they have. Much like Player Career, we’re still short of more details regarding this game mode, but hopefully more comes out prior to release.

EA Sports FC 24 trailers

Even though EA Sports FC 24 has been one of the most anticipated sports games, we haven’t actually seen a whole lot of trailers. We’ve received two in total, the official announcement trailer and the official gameplay trailer, both of which offer a fairly brief look at what we can expect from the game and what makes it so special in comparison to other football games.

The official announcement trailer showcased a representation of what we can expect the game to look like built in the Frostbite engine and takes us through some of the teams we may experience within the game. In addition, we see a few settings such as the pitch and the changing rooms for several teams, which we are expecting to carry across to the game. The full trailer can be seen below:

FC 24 leagues and players

EA Sports FC 24 will boast over 30 leagues for players to experience, alongside 19,000+ players across 700+ teams, so there’s more than enough for you to sink your teeth into and find your perfect players. A huge number of the most famous and best leagues are included, as shown in the list below:

Premier League

EFL

Barclay’s Women’s Super League

LALIGA

Liga F

Bundesliga

Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga

D1 Arkema

Serie A TIM

MLS

NWSL

However, these aren’t the only leagues we will get to experience within the game, as numerous leagues around the world are being included so you can have the most authentic experience - and bring in players from all around the world. On top of the list above, the list below states all the additional confirmed leagues to be involved with EA Sports FC 24:

Liga Portugal

Belgium Jupiler League

Dutch Eredivisie

Liga Profesional de Futbol-Argentina

Roshn Saudi League

Korea K League 1 & 2

Chinese Super League

A-League

Süper Lig

Liga 1

Ekstaklasa

Austrian Bundesliga

Credit Suisse Super League

Superliga

Scottish Professional Football League

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Allsvenskan

Elitserien

EFL League One

EFL League Two

3.Liga

Indian Super League

On top of these leagues, a handful of players have been confirmed for the title, so you’ll be able to know a little bit about the competition before you jump in. The players we currently know are confirmed to be in the game are Erling Haaland, Sam Kerr, Vinicius Junior, Leah Williamson, and Jude Bellingham, but we expect more players to be confirmed the closer we get to the release date.

EA Sports FC 24 story and setting

EA Sports FC 24 promises the most authentic football experience, so outside of what happens on the pitch, we don’t currently know whether or not there’s much of a narrative. As the successor of the FIFA franchise, we’d go ahead and say that there won’t be much of a story mode to explore, and the central focus will be on training to be the best player there is while utilizing your skills on the pitch and building up your team.

That said, FIFA 17 offered the debut of a story mode through "The Journey" which follows a single player and their journey following their aspirations to emulate the story of his grandfather and step out into the Premier League. Although this mode helped bring players closer to the story of FIFA, which continued through FIFA 18 and FIFA 19, there have been no recent instalments, so we are currently unsure whether or not EA Sports FC 24 will receive something similar. That said, it would be a welcomed addition to the title given how many players miss the story of previous games.

In terms of setting, the main attraction for EA Sports FC 24 is the stadiums you’ll explore while playing. There will be around 115 licensed EA FC 24 stadiums to play in, including new settings alongside a few you might’ve experienced in previous football games. To once again reinforce the immersion this game plans to offer, these stadiums are constructed to be incredibly realistic, providing players with an insight into the pitch which they might not receive otherwise.

However, the number of stadiums doesn’t stop there either. Even though we haven’t received a confirmed list of every single stadium available within the game yet, we know that there will be well over 150 locations once you factor in unlicensed stadiums too. Given the number of leagues available, we can expect to have our work cut out for us once we start pairing up against the competition at their home stadium.

EA Sports FC 24 news

EA Sports FC 24 official gameplay trailer released with release date

Following its initial announcement trailer, a gaming insight was released to spotlight more on what players can expect from the game. Although the vast majority of content within the trailer seems animated, we do receive a first look at several new features that will make the experience more immersive and accurate such as the use of PlayStyles+ and HyperMotionV Technology. In the description of the trailer, we also receive a release date for the title, which states to be arriving on September 29, 2023.

EA Sports FC 24 receives official announcement trailer

At long last EA Sports FC 24 has received an official announcement trailer that walks us through an animation of the game built in the Frostbite engine. Within this trailer, we see several locations in which players are preparing for a game, such as changing rooms and gymnasiums, followed by a brief look at players on the pitch in action. Toward the end of the trailer, we receive no release date, but instead a reference to an official gameplay trailer launching a few days later.

