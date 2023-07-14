FIFA successor EA Sports FC24 gets a new trailer and information

EA has finally revealed a ton of crucial information for its newest football title, FC24, EA's FIFA replacement.

EA hasn't touched a football title since the publisher announced it was ditching FIFA back in May. Since then, we've seen sprinklings of FC24 as EA slowly revealed the title's Ultimate Edition cover and logo. Thankfully, the wait for any more details is over, as we now have a great deal of information thanks to the first trailer.

Developed in EA's Frostbite engine, we saw the trailer boast new Hypermotion V Technology as well as a star-studded team of footballers. There's Alex Scott, Luís Figo, Ronaldinho, Leah Williams, and Erling Haaland, who will feature on the cover of FC24's Standard Edition.

The trailer also proves that EA has secured enough significant partnerships to hold onto its top spot in football gaming. In preparation for FC24, EA signed an exclusive agreement with UEFA and the Premier League so it can "authentically represent" every athlete, club, and stadium in the league across the FC portfolio. EA also has a long-term deal with Spain's LaLiga giving the publisher naming rights for the league.

However, these carefully planned-out deals won't mean a thing if EA doesn't prove that FC24 is a substantial technological improvement over rival titles. FC24 is being built in a "trinity of technology", which consists of Play Styles, the Frostbite Engine, and Hypermotion V.

The Frostbite Engine features GPU cloth and Sapient technology, which means that players' bodies are ten times more accurate than before. It will also feature various dynamic match intros and match-day menus, which will include commentators and pundits. While Hypermotion V offers volumetric capture from more than 180 matches to create what EA states is its "most precise animations ever".

FC24 arrives on September 29, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC. Pre-orders for the title will give players early access from September 22.