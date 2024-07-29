A year and a half later, PSVR 2 has received its first notable US discount - and it's a big one

Sony's PSVR 2 headset has rarely seen any substantial discounts since its launch in early 2023, and when savings have occurred, it's been a meager $20-30 off at best. Right now, though, that's changed at Amazon US, which is hosting the VR headset's most notable discount to date.

Right now, buyers can head over to Amazon and pick up a PSVR 2 headset for just $349 (was $549.99). That's a staggering $200 saving that makes the VR headset a much more appealing purchase. Doubly so now that Steam VR compatibility is arriving next week on August 7. Meanwhile, the PSVR 2 bundle with a copy of Horizon: Call of the Mountain has also been discounted. It's currently available for $399 (was $599.99) at Amazon.

Prefer to shop elsewhere? Walmart also has the PSVR 2 headset down to $349 right now while stocks last. On that note, Amazon has it listed as a "limited-time deal," so we reckon it's likely to not last too long.

Today's best PSVR 2 deals

Sony PSVR 2: was $549.99 now $349 at Amazon

Infamously allergic to sales, the PSVR 2 is usually even pricier than a PS5. While slight discounts have cropped up once or twice in the past, this is the first time we've seen a saving as steep as 33% off. Amazon says this is a limited-time deal, so we're unsure as to how long it'll last. If you've been dying to get your hands on the PSVR 2 at a lower price, there's been no better time than now. PSVR 2 + Horizon: Call of the Mountain Bundle: was $599.99 now $399 at Amazon Price check: Walmart - $349

We rate the PSVR 2 as a brilliant introduction to VR, particularly if you're on PS5. The problem is, its inaccessible price tag means it's very difficult to recommend as an entry-level VR headset. That's what makes discounts like this so valuable.

It's a price drop that's come at just the right time, too, as PSVR 2 is set to receive Steam VR support on August 7. For that, you'll also need to purchase Sony's PSVR 2 PC adapter for $59.99. Pricey for sure, but at least this current discount takes some of the sting away.

In our four-and-a-half star PSVR 2 review, we praised its excellent image quality, impressive eye-tracking features and its overall ease of setup. If you choose to jump on this deal while it lasts, then you might also be interested in our guides to the best PSVR 2 games and best PSVR 2 accessories to ensure you're getting the best experience possible.

Not in the US? Check the list below for all the best PSVR 2 rates in your region.