What is a news server and why it matters?

The internet was formally invented in 1983 although the vision for it began decades before. The world wide web (WWW) system that we use to access websites today was invented in 1989 by a British scientist named Tim Berners-Lee. Before the internet launched, there was a similar network called Usenet (opens in new tab). It was a medium for computers to exchange files and messages before the internet largely took over that role. It’s still in use today but has much fewer users than the mainstream internet.

A location on the Usenet network where computers can exchange files or messages, or articles, is called a newsgroup. The system that manages the storage and routing of the files is called the news server, which is the most important part of the Usenet architecture. Without a news server, you can’t access a newsgroup, which makes using Usenet futile.

What Is a news server?

A news server is the software or computer system that manages articles for a newsgroup. It controls access to newsgroups and stores and routes messages for the groups. It receives messages from other news servers, transmits them to other news servers, and stores the message locally for a specific period known as retention.

There are two main types of news servers; the transit server and reader server. The transit server uses the Network News Transfer Protocol (NNTP), which can broadcast a message to every site. Earlier models used the Unix-to-Unix Copy (UUCP) protocol. The transit servers route messages across the hierarchical structure of newsgroups and can balance the load effectively because they are connected to many peers.

The reader server enables users to read the messages stored in a hierarchical disk directory format or provide commands to newsreaders, the client that connects a computer to a news server. This type of server can also function as a transit server.

Some news servers are free to access while some are paid. The paid ones are usually faster and more reliable than the free ones and also have much longer retention periods.

Attributes of a news server

The primary concerns for every operator or user of a news server are the storage and network capacity requirements. However, some other factors are also important, including;

Completion - the server's ability to receive all traffic

- the server's ability to receive all traffic Retention - How long the server stores messages for users

- How long the server stores messages for users Speed - How long the server can deliver a message to the user

- How long the server can deliver a message to the user Article size - The maximum size of the articles the server can accept

Let’s have a deeper look at these attributes:

Completion

Completion describes how well a news server keeps up with the traffic it receives. It's measured as the percentage of articles that a specific server has compared to the total number of articles on Usenet. For example, if a server has an 80% completion rate, that implies it stores 80% of all available Usenet articles. Theoretically, a server can host all the Usenet articles, but that is practically almost impossible because of issues like downtime and data loss. That’s why most commercial news servers advertise a 99%+ completion rate and not 100%.

The completion rate is always an estimated number because no one knows for sure how many articles are on Usenet at a given period. However, subscribing to a news server with a 99%+ rate will guarantee you access to most Usenet articles, so don’t fret.

Retention

Retention refers to how long a news server keeps an article after it gets posted to a newsgroup. Keeping articles on a news server takes up storage space, so it’s a critical metric for the operators.

Historically, most users wanted retention to be long enough that they don't have to check the server every day for new articles but not too long that it'll affect the speed of the server. However, advancements in computing have made it easy for Usenet providers (opens in new tab) to offer long retention periods. It’s common to find servers offering over a decade of retention, which gives users ample time to access valuable content. However, due to storage costs, it’s mostly paid servers that offer long periods. Free servers usually have short time frames of between 10 and 100 days.

Speed

Speed refers to how quickly the news server can deliver a message to the user. A news server is usually part of a data center with many servers dedicated to different tasks. How fast the message can move through this data center is the primary factor affecting the delivery speed to the user.

Once the news server operator delivers the data to Usenet, it has little control over the speed it takes to get to the end user because the network path for each user is different. Some users have good routes that make messages flow quickly, while some may have overloaded routes that cause delays. The best the operator can do is to move the message through a different route but this may have little effect.

You should watch out for the number of simultaneous connections when choosing a news server because this metric greatly affects speed. For instance, a server that allows 100 simultaneous connections will be much faster than one that allows 50 connections.

Article Size

Every server has a limit on the size of the message they can accept. You should pay attention to this size because it affects your usage. For example, a server that allows a maximum of 50MB will be unsuitable for sharing large files like videos and music. However, there are programs that let you split large files into different articles on a server so that another user can group them into a single file to download.

Conclusion

Usenet may not be currently in vogue but it’s still a good way to connect with people online. There are hundreds of thousands of Usenet users globally that constantly exchange ideas and valuable content. Choosing a good news server will make using Usenet enjoyable, and we’ve listed the attributes to watch out for if you want to choose one. There are dozens of news servers to select from and over 100,000 newsgroups that you can interact with.

