Uncovering common CDN myths

Businesses that handle large volumes of web traffic or multimedia files should be looking at a content delivery network (CDN) solution to lower costs and boost performance, however, there are many myths and misconceptions to address first.

CDNs play a vital role in the modern Internet, designed to improve the performance and reliability of websites and online services by distributing content closer to users. However, for many potential customers, there are several misconceptions which might put them off. Let’s explore some of the most common myths, reveal the truth and ask how to choose the best CDN solution for you.

Terry Storrar Social Links Navigation Managing Director UK at Leaseweb.

1: CDNs are only for large enterprises

CDNs are actually suitable for companies of any size; it just depends on what type of content you want to share over the Internet and your particular business model. Essentially, a CDN ensures your users can access your website instantly, with no lag times, which is crucial because even waiting for just one second will negatively impact business and traffic. For startups and SMEs looking to expand their reach, CDNs ensure that their content is accessible and loads quickly for users around the world.

At the same time, CDNs often include security features, such as DDoS protection, which can help smaller businesses safeguard their websites without needing to invest in complex security solutions. They also usually scale in terms of pricing, making CDNs affordable without extensive infrastructure investment, which might be beyond the reach of smaller companies.

2: CDNs require lots of management

A managed CDN solution will take care of all the management stress, leaving the customer to focus solely on custom configuration. This means you don’t need a lot of resources to keep the CDN running smoothly. Features such as automatic content replication, load balancing, and caching, combined with intuitive, user-friendly interfaces, make running a CDN simple.

3: All CDNs are the same

There are multiple flavors of CDN, chiefly single CDNs and multi-CDNs. Single CDNs have one network with different points of presence (POPs) and a narrow geographic focus; multi-CDNs combine several CDN providers around the world into one single solution, offering better coverage.

Overall, specific features, geographic coverage, pricing, and use cases can vary widely. Some specialize in streaming media, others e-commerce or gaming. Pricing models might be Pay-as-you-go or subscription-based. Moreover, security features, management tools and other elements of the CDN ecosystem will differ. This means it’s important to look closely at your own requirements before selecting the right CDN partner.

4: Single CDNs are limited

It all comes down to the particular CDN provider, the number of POPs and the pricing. Single CDNs might sometimes be more expensive, depending on their geographic focus. If your customers are largely in one region, a single CDN might make sense but, bear in mind that a single CDN means a single point of failure, while multi-CDNs have failovers built-in in case of outage.

Typically, single CDNs offer simplified management, consistent pricing and streamlined integration. On the other hand, multi-CDNs provide increased reliability, optimized performance and flexible traffic management.

5: CDNs are a security risk

CDNs actually add another layer of protection to your data because they are designed to enhance security by providing various defensive measures. Features, such as DDoS protection, SSL/TLS encryption, web application firewalls and bot management, all combine to boost user safety and protect data.

CDNs work most effectively and securely when they are properly configured, regularly updated and consistently monitored. So, pick a CDN partner that offers best practices when it comes to security risks.

Choosing the right CDN

There are numerous factors to consider when finding the right CDN partner:

Performance: Evaluate the CDN's performance in terms of latency and load times. Many CDNs offer trial periods or performance monitoring tools to test their speed.

Geographic reach: Assess the geographic distribution of your user base. Ensure the CDN has a strong presence (POPs) in regions where your users are located.

Cost: Compare different pricing models, such as pay-as-you-go, subscription plans, or tiered pricing based on usage and choose a model that aligns with your budget and traffic patterns. Be aware of any potential hidden costs, such as charges for SSL certificates, custom configurations, or additional security features.

Reliability: Check the CDN's uptime guarantees and Service Level Agreements (SLAs). A higher SLA percentage can provide better reliability.

Support: Customer support is key – look for providers that offer 24/7 support and multiple support channels.

Integration: Ensure the CDN integrates seamlessly with your current infrastructure, including your Content Management System (CMS), e-commerce platform, or cloud services. Look for CDNs that offer robust APIs and developer tools for easy integration and management.

Once you have taken all these into account, you’ll be well placed to find the right CDN partner. Ultimately, for anyone handling any business online, CDNs offer a cost-effective way to ensure consistent availability and performance regardless of location.

