You won't believe how much Bluehost has slashed off its WordPress website builder

Ready to jump on some great deals for your WordPress website or store? This holiday season, Bluehost is offering some of the best discounts we've seen in a long time.

Get up to 75% off on Bluehost WordPress hosting (opens in new tab), its website builder (opens in new tab) and store plans, which includes a free domain name and SSL certificate (opens in new tab) thrown in.

Also, Bluehost is also offering over 70% off shared hosting, dedicated hosting, WooCommerce hosting (opens in new tab), and VPS hosting (opens in new tab) plans.

(opens in new tab) Bluehost Basic WordPress hosting plan - 72% off (opens in new tab)

Save up to 76% off Bluehost's WordPress hosting on Black Friday. Pay just $9.99 $2.75/mo for hosting that includes free CDN, a free domain for one year, 1 website, 10 GB SSD storage, and custom themes when you sign up for 12-months.



> Basic website builder plan: $9.99 $2.75/mo - 72% off

> Online store plan: $24.95 $7.95/mo - 68% off

> Online store + marketplace plan: $39.95 $9.95 - 75% off

> Standard VPS plan: $39.99 $19.99 - 50% off

Why is this a great deal?

There are many reasons why Bluehost is a great choice for hosting your WordPress website or store.

Bluehost is one of the officially recommended WordPress hosts by WordPress.org. That means Bluehost meets all of WordPress' minimum requirements for web hosting (opens in new tab), which includes having the latest version of PHP and MySQL installed on their servers.

Additionally, Bluehost has an excellent track record when it comes to uptime and customer support. Uptime is the amount of time that your website is up and running; it's important because if your site is down, people will not be able to access it.

Customer support is important because if you have any problems with your hosting account, you want to be able to get help from someone who knows what they're doing.