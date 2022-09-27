Xbox Wireless Controllers at lowest ever price ahead of Black Friday

Looking for a great Xbox Wireless Controller deal ahead of the Black Friday rush? Amazon has you covered with some immense discounts in both the US and the UK.

We're already seeing plenty of great Black Friday deals months out of the sales period itself. These superb Xbox Wireless Controller deals are no different. And some of these deals, especially in the UK, are the biggest price drops we've seen yet for these excellent pads.

For example, the standard Carbon Black and Robot White controllers beat their lowest ever prices and are currently on sale in the UK for £39.99, down from their retail price of £54.99. The Shock Blue and Pulse Red variants are similarly discounted at £43.99 each. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

The discounts are almost as good in the US, though most are shy of their lowest ever record prices. Here, the Robot White controller is down to just $44.99, while the Shock Blue and Pulse Red colors are down to $47.99 and $49.00, respectively.

Today's best Xbox Wireless Controller deals (US)

(opens in new tab) Xbox Wireless Controller (Robot White): $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon US (opens in new tab)

Save 25% - The Xbox Wireless Controller is the standard controller for Xbox Series X|S consoles, but it's no slouch. Comfy grip, well-placed buttons, and the best d-pad in the business make it an all-around excellent controller, and it's available for less at Amazon right now.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue): $64.99 $47.99 at Amazon US (opens in new tab)

Save 26% - Robot White a bit too plain for you? The Shock Blue color scheme has also received a pretty tasty discount.

Today's best Xbox Wireless Controller deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) Xbox Wireless Controller (Carbon Black): £54.99 £39.99 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save 27% - Xbox Wireless Controller deals are even better in the UK. The Carbon Black color scheme is currently down to its lowest ever price at the retail giant's UK branch.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Wireless Controller (Robot White): £54.99 £39.99 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save 25% - Much the same as the Carbon Black controller, the Robot White color scheme is currently down to its lowest ever price at Amazon UK.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue): £54.99 £43.99 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save 25% - Looking for something a bit fancier? The Shock Blue variant is only a few quid more than the standard Black and White color schemes.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Wireless Controller (Pulse Red): £54.99 £43.99 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save 25% - Similar story with the Pulse Red color scheme. Just a few pounds more for a blazingly suave crimson hue.

The Xbox Wireless Controller might be the standard pad for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, but that doesn't mean it's in any way basic. Between a comfortable grip, satisfyingly clicky shoulder buttons, and one of the best d-pads around, you'll get more than your money's worth with the Xbox Wireless Controller. It's got great battery life, too.

It doesn't have all the advanced features of the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller. So if you're after a fully customizable controller experience, you may want to look out for that instead. But if you're looking for a solid controller on a budget or just after a spare pad to play the best Xbox Series X games with your buddies, the standard wireless controller will do you no wrong.

If this is what the controllers are coming down to now, this gives hope for some excellent Black Friday Xbox Series X deals.

More Xbox Wireless Controller deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the latest Xbox Controller deals from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.