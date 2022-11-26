Web.com has limited cyber weekend sales on web hosting and website builder services

Black Friday is over but deals are still running all weekend, and with Cyber Monday around the corner, there’s still plenty of time to save big on your web hosting (opens in new tab) service.

This cyber weekend, Web.com (opens in new tab) is offering 25% off site-wide services with the promo code: CYBERSALE2022 when you reach the checkout.

The deal applies to pre-tax services Web.com has and doesn’t apply to any professional services. You’ll not only get discounts on web hosting, but you’ll also enjoy Web.com’s Black Friday website builder deal (opens in new tab) too.

(opens in new tab) Web.com web hosting - 25% off (opens in new tab)

Using the discount code: CYBERSALE2022, get 25% off Web.com web hosting, and all over services during this mega sale weekend. This deal cannot be applied to previous purchases or renewals.

What's on offer?

For Web.com’s Starter website builder plan, pay $10 $1.95 for the first month or get 50% off and pay just $100 $50/yr when you commit to an annual subscription.

The Marketing website builder plan is going for $150 $75 a year and its ecommerce website builder plan can be purchased for $311.88 $100/yr.

These packages include one hour of support from Web.com experts to help wherever you may be, as well as a free domain name.

For web hosting, you can get Web.com’s Basic plan for $9.99 $2.95 per month, which is a 60% saving should you choose an annual plan. The Plus plan is going for $13.99 $4.95 per month and the Premium plan has also been discounted to $16.99 $6.95 per month.

Do note that these offers cannot be applied to previous purchases or renewals, and cannot be used in combination with any other offers or promo codes on the same items.

Why is this a great deal?

Founded in 1999, Web.com worked its way to become one of the leading web hosting technology companies, as well as one of the largest providers of online marketing services in the USA.

In general, Web.com is easy to use and pretty straightforward for beginners looking for a web host or website builder service to begin an online site.

Web.com provides its users with access to cPanel (opens in new tab), and thanks to its intuitive and beginner friendly interface and one-click installer, your website will be live in no time.