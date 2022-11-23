This Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal might just be the best we've ever seen

Planning on picking up an Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal? The following is certainly the right one for you.

Black Friday deals continue apace across all kinds of gaming hardware this week, but the following Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deal is among the cream of the crop. It includes the headset and a pair of controllers, alongside Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber, both of which are easily some of the best VR games around.

Right now, this Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deal is available at Amazon in the US for just $349 (opens in new tab). If you're in the UK, the same bundle is going for £349 (opens in new tab) also at Amazon. Not only is that $50 / £50 cheaper than the headset by itself, you're also getting two excellent VR games to boot.

Today's best Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deal (US)

(opens in new tab) Oculus Quest 2 (128 GB) Black Friday bundle: was $470 now $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you've been after an Oculus Quest 2, this is the perfect time to pick one up. In our four-and-a-half-star review (opens in new tab) we commended the Quest 2's solid specs and easy-to-use nature, plus there are some great games on the platform (of which which this bundle includes two): Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR).

Today's best Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deal (UK)

(opens in new tab) Oculus Quest 2 (128 GB) Black Friday bundle: was £ 453 now £349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

In our four-and-a-half-star review, we celebrated the Oculus Quest 2's easy-to-use design, as well as its good visuals and specs (especially for its price). This deal doesn't make it as cheap as it used to be (£299 before a price hike), but it's still an amazing bundle offer that includes a lot of bang for your buck.

In the deals above, we've included the usual price of the Oculus Quest 2 headset and both games together, to give you an idea of just how much you're saving with this fantastic bundle.

The Quest 2 continues to be one of the most budget-friendly headsets on the market, and it's certainly still one of the best VR headsets around. Even with its Meta Quest Pro successor in the picture, the Quest 2 will still be the go-to choice for many savvy buyers. Especially given the Pro's high price.

As for the games, Beat Saber is a fantastic, exercise-heavy rhythm game that continues to be supported with song packs to this day. Resident Evil 4, meanwhile, won our pick of best VR game at the TechRadar Choice Awards. Rest assured that it comes highly recommended as far as we're concerned.

