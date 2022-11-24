Act fast: Argos has amazing Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundles right now

If you've been looking for a great Black Friday Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch OLED bundle then look no further as Argos has just made some of the best even better.
Right now, if you pick up the Nintendo Switch Neon Console & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for £259.99 at Argos (opens in new tab) in the UK, you can add a select game for just £20 – for a total of £279.99.
If you don't mind spending a bit more, and are on the hunt for the upgraded Switch, then you can pick up the Nintendo Switch OLED, a £20 Argos voucher, and a select game for a total of £329 (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
What's more, the select games include the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Splatoon 3, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, all of which usually cost around £40 – so you're getting them for about half that price.
Today's best Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle deal
Nintendo Switch Neon Console & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle | Select Switch Game for £20: £279.99 at Argos (opens in new tab)
This deal at Argos takes a great bundle and makes it even better, allowing you to save 50% on a new Switch title when you purchase the bundle. This deal is sure to set you up for Christmas, especially with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet among the select titles.
Nintendo Switch OLED + £20 Argos voucher + 1 extra game for £20: £329 at Argos (opens in new tab)
Simply one of the best value Nintendo Switch OLED bundles we've seen so far this Black Friday sales period. The Argos voucher can be put towards any applicable products in their online store, and you're getting a brand new, full price game for just £20 extra.
If you decide to go for this bundle then I advise picking up either Splatoon 3, Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet, as all are recent releases (Pokémon released just last week!) and so offer the best value for money.
Essentially this bundle gets you the console and two top Switch games for £279.99, which is certainly good value.
If this bundle doesn't tickle your fancy, however, make sure to check out our Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals and Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals pages for more. And make sure to check out our Black Friday gaming deals liveblog for the biggest and best discounts as they happen.
