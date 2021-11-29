This lighter-than-Dell XPS13 rival is our surprising Cyber Monday laptop winner at $649

It’s not part of the official Dell Cyber Monday laptop deal offers but the Dell Vostro 13 5301 , the cheaper-and-lighter alternative to the XPS 13, has shed a staggering 55% off its suggested retail price, down to $659 instead of $1455.72 and dare we say, it is a better laptop despite the Vostro branding.

For a start, it is lighter than the XPS 13 by about 100g and while it has a slightly larger footprint (it’s deeper by 5mm), it is actually thinner. It is also significantly more affordable than even the cheapest Dell XPS 13 laptop (by about 21%) plus it comes with a number of goodies reserved for business laptops.

Dell Vostro 13 5301 Core i5, 8GB, 512GB SSD $1456 Dell Vostro 13 5301 Core i5, 8GB, 512GB SSD $1456 $659 from Dell

Save 55% This long lost sibling of the award-winning Dell XPS 13 deserves to be much better known given that it is both much cheaper and lighter than the latter. With a discrete Nvidia graphics card, superior aftersales, Windows 10 Pro and a Core i5 processor, it should top the list of anyone looking for a stylish new laptop.

There’s Windows 10 Pro (a $100 freebie, upgradable to Windows 11 Pro), twice the onboard storage (512GB vs 256GB), The package also includes a 1-year subscription to McAfee Small Business Security and a one-year on-site hardware service.

The core hardware is remarkably similar to the XPS13: the Vostro 13 5301 is powered by the same 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor (i5-1135G7) together with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM (soldered) and 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

The 13.3-inch full HD display (with up to 300 nits brightness) is paired with the onboard Iris Xe graphics. Six ports and slots (two more than the XPS13), a backlit keyboard, a (smallish) 40WHr battery and Wi-Fi 5 connectivity round out this spectacular package.

There's also a lid-open sensor that boots up the Vostro 5301 automatically, so you can access your machine as soon as you need it, and the ExpressCharge charger can fill the battery to 80% in 60 minutes. What’s more, it offers a durable design that's MIL-STD-810G certified - a welcomed surprise - as well as a privacy shutter for the webcam.