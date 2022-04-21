These two RTX 3060 gaming laptops at HP and Acer are going cheap right now

Gamers looking for a decent amount of power on a budget will be well served by two excellent RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals at HP and Acer this week.

First up is this 15.6-inch HP Omen 15 for $849.99 (was $1,299) , which not only features a great price for a machine with this graphics card, but 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Ryzen 5-5600H processor. It’s not every day we see HP discount its premium line of Omen gaming laptops, but this machine is a good option in the mid to upper gaming laptop deals price brackets. While not super high-end, it will get you decent 1080p gaming performance - which is the max resolution supported for its display.

For a good alternative, there’s also this 15.6-inch Acer Nitro 5 at the official Acer store for $899.99 (was $1,299) - which features an RTX 3060, Intel Core i7-10750H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. We’d rank this one slightly behind the HP above since its CPU is slightly older now, but it’s still worth considering for 1080p gaming - especially if the HP sells out before you can nab it. Again, you’ll get great performance out of this if you’re looking for a machine that can max out more than a few titles without breaking the bank. Having access to DLSS (a recent graphical feature) makes these machines capable of excellent performance, even in the most demanding of games.

