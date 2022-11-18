The PS5 Pulse 3D headset just hit a historic lowest price

Amazon's PS5 headset deals are currently the lowest-ever price on the coveted Sony Pulse 3D Wireless model. This is a rate we haven't seen before, making now an ideal time to invest in Tempest 3D AudioTech for less.

You can currently get your hands on the PlayStation Pulse 3D wireless headset for only $69 (was $100) (opens in new tab) for a saving of $31 - the historic lowest-ever price. The previous cheapest rate was $89 back in June, so you're getting the best deal of the entire year here ahead of the official Black Friday PS5 deals.

The Pulse 3D Wireless is our number one pick for the best PS5 headset on the market for its impressive sound quality and native compatibility with the PS5 console straight out of the box. There's no need to worry about adapters, or fiddle around with any cables here.

Save $31; lowest-ever price - This is the historic lowest-ever price on the PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless. It's our top pick for the best PS5 headset you can get. It's a full $20 cheaper than the previous lowest price which we originally saw back in June, making now the perfect time to invest in Tempest 3D AudioTech.



We said in our write-up that the PS5 Pulse 3D "offers decent stereo sound, an easy setup and a quality mic, plus it gives you a taste of Sony’s Tempest 3D AudioTech". You can expect around 12 hours of playback depending on what you're doing with it. That's enough for a couple of play sessions at least.

3D audio is the USP here, and while it may not directly stack up to the likes of Dolby Atmos, what you're getting with it is a more immersive way to experience some of the best PS5 games. Over 25 titles have now been confirmed to utilize the software, including hits like Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7. For the humble asking price of just $69, that's value you can't really argue against.

