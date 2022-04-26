Save up to $700 with these huge Alienware gaming laptop deals at Dell

Huge price cuts are happening over at Dell right now, yielding some of the best Alienware gaming laptop deals this year so far from the brand.

First up is this RTX 3070 equipped m15 R5 Ryzen Edition model for $1,329.99 (was $2,099), which is one of the cheapest machines we've ever seen with this powerful graphics card thanks to a humungous $770 discount. Not only is this a decent price to pay for this component, but a Ryzen 7-4800H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD ensures you're not skimping out on any other specs either.

It's quite simply a great buy if you're looking for a quality gaming laptop that's going to last for a good few years down the line. With a 160Hz 1080p display, your RTX 3070 is going to happily max out most triple-A games with 60FPS with very few issues. It's also more than capable of running some games at 1440p, should you want to dock it up to an external monitor.

For those looking for something a bit cheaper, consider this Alienware m15 R6 for $1,055.99 (was $1,549), which features an RTX 3060 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Intel Core i5-11400H processor. This one's definitely easier on the pocket than the RTX 3070 gaming laptop deal mentioned above while still being capable of decent 1080p gaming performance. An easy upgrade here would be to add more RAM, too, which would help you squeeze out a few more frames while still keeping the costs relatively reasonable.

Alienware m15 R5 RE gaming laptop: $2,099 $1,329.99 at Dell

Save $770 - A huge price cut makes this Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition one of the cheapest RTX 3070 gaming laptop deals we've ever seen. Alongside this super powerful GPU, this machine also features 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an AMD Ryzen 7-4800H processor, ensuring a super well rounded set of specs for triple-A gaming. With a 165Hz 1080p display, this one is all set for decent performance for a good few years down the line.

Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop: $1,549 $1,044.99 at Dell

Save $505 - On more of a budget? Here's a mid-range Alienware gaming laptop deal on an R6 model, which features an RTX 3060 graphics card, Intel Core i5-11400H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This one isn't anywhere near as powerful as the RTX 3070 model above but it's still very capable of great 1080p performance.

