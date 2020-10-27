Save $100 on the Razer Blade Stealth 13 thanks to this early Black Friday deal

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is a fantastic midrange gaming laptop for those who don't want to spend a fortune on a more high-end system and now you can get it for $100 off right now over at Microsoft.

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 comes loaded with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. As far as midrange gaming laptops go, this is definitely one of our favorites for a reason.

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is a super-slim gaming laptop that lives up to its name. With a design that differs from the kind of premium gaming laptops that look more like industrial machinery than a computer, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 mixes the form factor of a lightweight ultrabook with the powerful hardware of a gaming laptop.

Speaking of hardware, it comes with the latest 10th-gen Intel Core i-7 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD to deliver great gaming performance in a tight form factor for gaming on the go.

