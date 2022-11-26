Save big on these great Black Friday monitor deals

Black Friday is here and with it comes a slew of excellent tech deals to take advantage of. In particular are monitors meant for creativity and productivity work, which can normally be priced quite high, but with this season retailers are quick to get rid of old stock to make room for new models.
As such the Black Friday deals have been great so far, with plenty more raring to go for the rest of this weekend and into Cyber Monday. These are some of the best monitor deals around, guaranteed to save you quite of bit of money while still delivering on quality.
Models like BenQ PD2705U, the LG 43-inch UltraFine 4K, and the HP M27ha are especially great deals but every else on this list is solid sales and worth checking out.
Today's best Black Friday monitor deals
BenQ PD2705U |
$599.99 $549.99 at BenQ.com (opens in new tab)
Save $50 - If you need a monitor for creative projects like video editing or art, this 4K monitor with 99% sRGB and Rec.709 color spaces is a steal, and the discount is icing on the cake.
LG 43-inch UltraFine 4K |
$729.99 $596.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $133 - If you're in need of a 4K ultrawide screen that's perfect for multitasking productivity work, then this is your jam. It's a massive 43-inch that can easily split into four screens, which means you can balance spreadsheets and conference calls while streaming a movie and more.
LG 34-inch IPS LED UltraWide |
$329.99 $249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Save $80 - This is a solid all-around monitor for a variety of needs. Whether you're gaming, working on spreadsheets or creative projects, or watching movies, it boasts a 100Hz refresh rate that's good for most non-competitive gaming as well as an sRGB 99% Color Gamut with VESA Display HDR 400 for creative work.
HP M27ha | was
$299 now $164.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $135 - Black Friday is always a great time to buy a standard 1080p monitor for the home or office thanks to some incredible discounts like this 45% savings on a 27-inch HP monitor at Amazon.
LG UltraGear 27GN800-B | was
$462 now $296.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Get fantastic gaming performance at a great price with the LG UltraGear 27GN800-B, featuring QHD resolution, 1ms pixel response, and 144Hz refresh, all for 35% off at Walmart.
Most of these monitors are nearly half off, which is incredibly rare already. But then considering that most are also 4K with excellent features and come from brands well-known for their quality. This is especially important since Black Friday is also rife with shoddy deals and less-than-ideal quality products.
More Black Friday monitor deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for monitors from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
More US Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, AirPods, clothing & toys (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: down to $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $700 off TVs, laptops & iPads (opens in new tab)
- Cheap TVs: $79.99 smart TVs from Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Christmas trees: prices starting at $38.99 (opens in new tab)
- Dell: laptops from $299.99 (opens in new tab)
- Dyson vacuums: $150 off cordless vacs (opens in new tab)
- Gifts ideas: 40% off holiday gifts from Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Home Depot: 50% off tools & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Lowe's: $750 off appliances, decor & tools (opens in new tab)
- Macy's: coats, sweaters & boots from $10 (opens in new tab)
- Overstock: 70% off decor and furniture (opens in new tab)
- Nectar: up to $500 off mattresses + free gifts (opens in new tab)
- Nordstrom: 50% off UGG, Nike & North Face (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: $2,500 off TVs & appliances (opens in new tab)
- Sephora: 50% off makeup, perfume & gifts (opens in new tab)
- Target: 45% off toys, TVs, Keurig & more (opens in new tab)
- Toys: 50% off best-selling toys at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Ulta: up to 50% off makeup, hair & perfume (opens in new tab)
- Verizon: get the iPhone 14 Pro for free (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: 60% off toys, TVs, vacuums & laptops (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: up to 80% off sitewide, + free shipping (opens in new tab)
- Amazon: up to 60% off TVs, laptops, and more (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: up to 50% off trainers and clothing (opens in new tab)
- AO: deals on appliances, headphones and TVs (opens in new tab)
- Argos: up to 1/3 off toys and big TV deals (opens in new tab)
- Boots: half-price fragrances and make-up (opens in new tab)
- Box: up to £1,000 off TVs, laptops and PCs (opens in new tab)
- Currys: 40% off TVs, laptops and vacuums (opens in new tab)
- Dell: up to 45% off laptops and desktops (opens in new tab)
- Dyson: save £100 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 (opens in new tab)
- EE: up to £300 gift card with select phones (opens in new tab)
- Game: PlayStation and Xbox games from £4.99 (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: up to £400 off TVs and appliances (opens in new tab)
- Lego: 25% off dozens of sets (opens in new tab)
- Ninja: save up to £90 on air fryers and pans (opens in new tab)
- Peloton: up to £500 off (opens in new tab)
- Reebok: up to 50% off sitewide (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: up to £250 off phones and tablets (opens in new tab)
- Shark: up to £220 off cordless vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab)
- Sonos: 20% off portable speakers and soundbars (opens in new tab)
- Very: offers on TVs, Lego and fashion (opens in new tab)
- Virgin: broadband deals from £25 per month (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: furniture, lighting and mattress deals (opens in new tab)