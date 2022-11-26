Save big on these great Black Friday monitor deals

Black Friday is here and with it comes a slew of excellent tech deals to take advantage of. In particular are monitors meant for creativity and productivity work, which can normally be priced quite high, but with this season retailers are quick to get rid of old stock to make room for new models.

As such the Black Friday deals have been great so far, with plenty more raring to go for the rest of this weekend and into Cyber Monday. These are some of the best monitor deals around, guaranteed to save you quite of bit of money while still delivering on quality.

Models like BenQ PD2705U, the LG 43-inch UltraFine 4K, and the HP M27ha are especially great deals but every else on this list is solid sales and worth checking out.

Today's best Black Friday monitor deals

(opens in new tab) BenQ PD2705U | $599.99 $549.99 at BenQ.com (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - If you need a monitor for creative projects like video editing or art, this 4K monitor with 99% sRGB and Rec.709 color spaces is a steal, and the discount is icing on the cake.

(opens in new tab) LG 43-inch UltraFine 4K | $729.99 $596.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $133 - If you're in need of a 4K ultrawide screen that's perfect for multitasking productivity work, then this is your jam. It's a massive 43-inch that can easily split into four screens, which means you can balance spreadsheets and conference calls while streaming a movie and more.

(opens in new tab) LG 34-inch IPS LED UltraWide | $329.99 $249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - This is a solid all-around monitor for a variety of needs. Whether you're gaming, working on spreadsheets or creative projects, or watching movies, it boasts a 100Hz refresh rate that's good for most non-competitive gaming as well as an sRGB 99% Color Gamut with VESA Display HDR 400 for creative work.

(opens in new tab) HP M27ha | was $299 now $164.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $135 - Black Friday is always a great time to buy a standard 1080p monitor for the home or office thanks to some incredible discounts like this 45% savings on a 27-inch HP monitor at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) LG UltraGear 27GN800-B | was $462 now $296.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Get fantastic gaming performance at a great price with the LG UltraGear 27GN800-B, featuring QHD resolution, 1ms pixel response, and 144Hz refresh, all for 35% off at Walmart.

Most of these monitors are nearly half off, which is incredibly rare already. But then considering that most are also 4K with excellent features and come from brands well-known for their quality. This is especially important since Black Friday is also rife with shoddy deals and less-than-ideal quality products.

