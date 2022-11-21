One of the best PS5 racing wheels for Gran Turismo 7 is 50% off for Black Friday

Been looking at getting a racing wheel setup for PS5, but are always put off by those nauseatingly high price tags? You're in luck with this Amazon Black Friday deal.

As part of its Black Friday 2022 sales, US buyers can pick up the Logitech G29 PS5 racing wheel for just $199.99 (opens in new tab). That's a massive $200 saving off the usual retail price of $399.99. UK buyers are in luck, too, with a 40% discount to just £199 (opens in new tab).

While we've seen the Logitech G29 go for slightly cheaper at prior Black Friday sales events (dropping as low as $170 / £160), what we have now isn't far off the lowest price ever for the PS5 racing wheel. If you're keen on getting a racing wheel setup for your console, then this Logitech G29 discount is still absolutely one to watch.

Save 50% - The Logitech G29 is a fully featured racing wheel with a 900-degree rotation, customizable pedals and a fantastic overall look and feel. It's perfect for racing fans who primarily play on PS5, PS4, or PC. As well as those looking to get competitive in the online environments of games like Gran Turismo 7.



Save 40% - UK buyers might not be saving as much as those overseas, but this is still a top-notch discount if you've been after a premium yet affordable racing wheel setup.

The Logitech G29 is a superb racing wheel setup for PS5, PS4 and PC players. It's so good it features in our list of the best racing wheels you can buy today. And this deal in particular is one of the best Black Friday PS5 racing wheel deals we've seen yet.

Featuring 900-degree wheel rotation, fully customizable pedals and a superb level of comfort and grip, this is our go-to choice for many of the best racing games, including PS5's own Gran Turismo 7.

