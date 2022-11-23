Namecheap slashes cost of its entire domain and web hosting service for Black Friday

Namecheap (opens in new tab) has announced its biggest sale of the year, offering massive discounts on its entire product suite for Black Friday (opens in new tab) and Cyber Monday (opens in new tab).

With up to 97% off all products and services on offer, Namecheap is giving new customers the chance to begin their online journey at a fraction of the cost.

This year, Namecheap is extending its sale from November 25, 2022 12:00 AM to December 4, 2022 11:59 PM EST - its longest ever Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.

Get up to 97% off domain names, up to 75% off web hosting, up to 74% off web security and up to 65% off business toolkit.



> Namecheap Stella plan: $11.88/year

> EasyWP cloud hosting: $14.88/year Promo codes:



> Shared hosting discount code: BFCMSHARED22

> TLDs discount code: BFCMTLD22

> VPS hosting discount code: BFCMVPS22

> Email discount code: BFCMEMAIL22

> SSL certificates discount code: BFCMSSL22

What does this deal include?

You can save up to 97% on its domain registrar (opens in new tab) service, up to 75% on web hosting (opens in new tab), up to 74% on web security and up to 65% on its business toolkit.

Namecheap’s soccer-themed sale in tribute to the World Cup includes the following deals:

Domain name savings:

57% off .com;

50% off .net;

89% off .co;

97% off .online;

92% off .live.

More domain name discounts are available with the promo code: BFCMTLD22. Customers who want to transfer their domains to Namecheap from other providers can also get up to a 50% discount on select TLDs by applying promo code: BFCMTR22.

For Namecheap’s web hosting services, you can get up to 76% off shared hosting (opens in new tab) with the promo code: BFCMSHARED22. Its cPanel (opens in new tab)-based hosting will cost just $11.88/year when you choose Namecheap’s Stellar plan.

Additionally, save up to 70% off Namecheap’s managed WordPress hosting (opens in new tab) with EasyWP cloud hosting service optimized for WordPress. That’s $14.88/year for the Starter plan. Plus, free 30-day trials on monthly plans with no promo codes required.

Namecheap is also cutting 54% off its VPS hosting (opens in new tab), which will cost only $4.88 per month with the promo code: BFCMVPS22 at checkout.

Save up to 57% off Namecheap’s professional business email (opens in new tab) with the promo code: BFCMEMAIL22.

Namecheap is also helping you save on SSL certificates (opens in new tab) with a 34% reduction with the promo code: BFCMSSL22.

Namecheap is also offering FastVPN for just $8.88/year (74% off) and 41% off DNS servers (opens in new tab) with no promotional code required.

Save up to 50% off Namecheap’s social media management tool, RelateSocial, up to 60% off its online reputation management tool, and up to 65% off its visual suite, Stencil.