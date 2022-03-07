Live
PS5 restock live blog - Very and PlayStation Direct live, GameStop later today
The latest on PS5 availability this week
By James Pickard last updated
- UK: Very waiting room now open - restock live soon
- UK: PlayStation Direct restock live now - check your emails
- UK: Game and Argos restock predicted March 15-18
- US: GameStop PS5 Digital Editon restock today at 11am ET
- US: GameStop in-store restock expected March 11
- US: Amazon Prime members get priority PS5 access through March
There was a significant flurry of activity to close out February when it comes to PS5 restocks, so the start of March is looking a lot quieter. That said, there are some early rumours out there suggesting PS5 consoles could be available very soon at a number of retailers. We've got all that info right here, as well as regular updates on all the major retailers that stock the PS5.
So, while it may be a slow start to the week, your chances of finally getting a PS5 will increase greatly as we get further into March. For the US, GameStop definitely has a restock soon, while Target should have one in the near future. As for the UK, keep an eye on Very this week. If that doesn't happen, Game and Argos are set to go live from March 15. Whatever happens, stay right here for all the latest info on the PS5 restocks happening right now, the ones scheduled for the future and the latest rumours so you can be best prepared.
PS5 restock: retailers to follow this week
Very (UK): in stock now
We thought Very might drop this week and they have this morning. You can now enter the waiting room and we expect consoles will be available to buy within the hour. The link above will take you to the PS5 Disc console. We haven't been able to confirm, but there might be some PS5 Digital Edition stock too.
PlayStation Direct (UK): restock live now
Sony's official PlayStation Direct store holds its latest PS5 restock today. If you signed up for updates you should check your emails to see if you've been invited as the only way to assess the restock is through an exclusive link. There's sometimes a general public sale after from around 11am, but this is not guaranteed.
Amazon (US): restocks expected throughout March
After two months of silence, Amazon finally held a PS5 restock at the end of February. It sold out in a matter of minutes. Why are we suggesting to keep an eye on them again so soon? Well, the product listing for the PS5 states that Amazon Prime members get priority access to the PS5 until March 31. We reckon that means at least one more restock is coming before the end of the month.
GameStop (US): Digital Edition restock March 8, in-store March 11
At 11am ET today, GameStop will sell two PS5 Digital Edition bundles, this is alongside the limited in-store PS5 restock on March 11. That's according to new insider information provided to Matt Swider at The Shortcut.
Only a single PS5 Disc bundle will be available - and it looks like it'll be an expensive one only available to PowerUp Rewards Pro members. It includes a PS5 console, Gran Turismo 7: 25th Anniversary Edition, Horizon Forbidden West: Limited Edition, PowerA DualSense Charging Station, Hyper X Cloud Headset and a $50 PSN voucher. Add that all together and it puts the price of the bundle at around $800. Not the most accessible bundle, then, but if you're near a GameStop on Friday you can head there for opening time to pick one up.
Target (US): restock expected soon
We've had strong indications that a PS5 restock is due at Target soon. It's looked like the retailer has been ready to go over the last couple of weeks but nothing has happened just yet. It should be soon, though, as console stock has been steadily increasing at a number of stores since mid-February.
Restock Alert: PlayStation Direct UK
It's not only Very holding a PS5 restock this morning. Those of you who signed up to updates from the PlayStation Direct store in the UK should check your emails as a new batch of exclusive invites have been sent out. Consoles will be available to buy this morning, with a wider public sale expected from 11am - if there's any remaining stock.
Today's PS5 bundle options at Very
According to PS5 Stock UK on Twitter, there will be four bundle options available for today's PS5 restock at Very, including the following:
- PS5 for £449.99
- PS5 + Horizon Forbidden West for £519.98
- PS5 + Gran Turismo 7 for £519.98
- PS5 + Gran Turismo 7 + DualSense Controller (White) for £579.97
Restock Alert: Very in stock now
Looks like it's going to be a busy morning! To kick us off Very is now live with its latest PS5 restock. The waiting room is now open so you can currently claim a spot. We expect the restock to begin proper within the hour, so hold firm and hopefully you'll get through in time to buy a console. Just the Disc edition is confirmed so far, so it doesn't look like there will be Digital Edition consoles too.
Picked up Gran Turismo 7 yet?
Last Friday was a big day for fans of sim racers, as the latest entry in the uber-realistic Gran Turismo series finally launched. We've been covering it with some excitement here at TechRadar, including our massive Gran Turismo 7 review that called it the best PS5 exclusive so far.
Naturally, nothing quite beats playing a game like this from behind a steering wheel, so we've gathered up all the best PS5 racing wheel deals that are available today and compatible with Gran Turismo 7. That said, you could also give the DualSense motion controls a try like Rhys did, which have apparently been implemented well and are s surprisingly good alternative.
Amazon Prime member? You get early access to PS5 restocks
Good news for Amazon Prime members who are still after a PS5. The retailer has added a note to its PS5 product page that reads:
"Amazon Prime customers will have priority access to the PlayStation 5"
Just last week, this specifically said the exclusivity window was until March 31, but it seems to have been updated to remove this end date. Given how quickly the PS5 sells out at Amazon (the last restock went in minutes) we feel that having an Amazon Prime membership is going to be the only way to get one going forward.
Target restock soon?
It feels like we've been saying this for weeks now, but there's still a reasonable indication that Target will hold a PS5 restock very soon. We've seen through regular updates from restock tracker Jake Randall that the number of PS5 consoles arriving at Target stores is increasing. With that in mind, there's a good chance they'll finally be available to buy this week.
GameStop in-store restock expected March 11
New information provided to Matt Swider at The Shortcut suggests that GameStop will hold an in-store PS5 restock this Friday, March 11. It will be available exclusively to PowerUp Pro rewards members.
The leaked memo shows that a single PS5 Disc bundle will be available. It includes a PS5 console, Gran Turismo 7: 25th Anniversary Edition, Horizon Forbidden West: Limited Edition, PowerA DualSense Charging Station, Hyper X Cloud Headset and a $50 PSN voucher. Add that all together at full price and it puts the cost of the bundle at around $800. It's a very expensive one, then.
Other information given to Swider shows that there will be very limited availability, but this bundle will be in stock at more stores than normal. Perhaps good news if you've missed out in the past if your local store is included, but it does mean you need to get there bright and early for the opening time in order to have the best chance.
Game and Argos restocks - here's everything we know
Information suggests that PS5 restocks are coming to Game and Argos over the next two weeks. Here's everything we know so far.
Game: A short while ago, Game updated its PS5 bundles page with a new release date of March 25. This placeholder date is not when consoles will be available to buy, but is the latest date they expect consoles to be shipped to buyers. With that in mind, it seems most likely that the next PS5 restock at Game will be between March 15-18.
Argos: This information comes from stock tracker PS5 Stock UK on Twitter. They received a tip-off that PS5 Disc and Digital consoles would be arriving at Argos stores this week. So, after allowing some time for them to be processed, the expectation is the consoles will be available to buy at the end of this week or early next week. Previous restocks at Argos have taken place in the early hours, so if you're up it's one to follow from March 9.
PS5 restock at Very this week? It's a possibility
There's no concrete information on this, but based on previous restock timings there's a chance we could see PS5 consoles at Very this week. The retailer's last PS5 restock was way back on February 8, so a month-long gap between them is about the right kind of wait. With consoles expected at Game and Argos over the next two weeks, as well, it would fit that Very holds a PS5 restock in a similar window. It's definitely one to keep an eye on from 9am tomorrow just in case we get a nice surprise.
This week's PS5 restock live blog starts now
Welcome back to yet another week of our PS5 restock live blog where we track all the latest console availability news at all the top retailers in the US and UK. After an exciting end to February, things have slowed down a lot in early March. However, we have a number of rumours and announcements suggesting more PS5s should be in stock this week and next. We're here to update on everything we know today and will alert you as soon as any of these PS5 restocks are live.
