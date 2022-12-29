FastComet cuts 75% off on web hosting and throws in free migration for the holiday season

If you're looking to upgrade your web hosting (opens in new tab) service, but don’t want to break the bank, you can now get an awesome deal on FastComet and save big.

From December 10, 2022 December 31, 2022, you can get FastComet services at a fraction of their regular price.

This FastComet (opens in new tab) deal offers several features that make it an attractive option for anyone looking to build their own website.

(opens in new tab) 75% off FastComet web hosting (opens in new tab)

Get free migration and up to 75% off web hosting with FasComet this festive period. It includes free SSL and 24/7 customer support. Deal ends December 31, 2022.

Why choose FastComet?

Whether you’re building a blog, an ecommerce platform (opens in new tab), or a portfolio site, this package has everything you need to get started. Plus, with the free domain name registration included in the price, you won’t have to worry about any additional fees down the line.

Here are some of the features included in this package:

• Free domain registrar (opens in new tab)

• Unlimited web space and bandwidth allowance

• Automatic daily backups

• 24/7 support from customer service representatives

• A choice of Linux or Windows-based servers

• A range of one-click install applications, including WordPress, Joomla!, and Drupal

• SSL certificates (opens in new tab) for added security

• Ability to add additional domains as needed

• Access to cPanel (opens in new tab) (control panel) for easy management of your website.

As well as all the features listed above, there are other benefits that come with signing up for this package. First off, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee – so if you find that it doesn’t meet your needs within that time frame then simply return it for a full refund (minus any setup costs).

Additionally, there are no hidden fees – so what you see is what you get. Finally, all plans come with free migration services – meaning if you already have an existing website, FastComet will move all your data over to their servers free of charge.