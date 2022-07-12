Dell's monster Alienware M15 gaming laptop with RTX 3070 gets $250 off for Prime Day

If you're on the hunt for high-end gaming laptop Prime Day deals, then this RTX 3070-equipped Alienware m15 R6 for $1,699 (was $1,949) (opens in new tab) is a great buy right now.

Alienware laptops are well known for being super-expensive, and when they're packing an awesome graphics card like the Nvidia RTX 3070, then they can often be priced out of the reach of most people.

However, for Prime Day, Amazon has just made this powerful gaming laptop a lot more affordable. While it's still pricey, a hefty $250 price cut certainly helps.

As well as an RTX 3070 GPU, this machine comes with an incredibly fast 360Hz display which ensures supremely smooth gameplay, and is ideal for competitive multiplayer games where lightning-fast response times are essential.

Today's best Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop deal

Alienware m15 R6, Core i7, RTX 3070, 32GB, 1TB SSD: $1,949 $1,699 at Amazon

Save $250 on this extremely powerful Alienware m15 in today's gaming laptop deals at Amazon. With an RTX 3070 graphics card, Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 32GB of RAM, and a huge 1TB SSD, you're getting fantastic 1080p gaming performance with this machine - for a good few years down the line too.

It also packs 32GB of RAM. That's a huge amount, and overkill for gaming, but if you like to stream your gameplay on YouTube or Twitch, then this will help keep everything running well. It also means this can be used as a powerful workstation laptop as well for anyone who wants some serious fire power for their creative work.

Of course, being an Alienware product, the overall design is definitely on the flashy side - it definitely does scream 'gamer.' If you're looking for something a bit more subtle, then you may want to consider rival offerings from Asus, Lenovo, or even Razer. We've rounded up a few more of today's best gaming laptop deals just down below, including options if you're visiting from outside the US.

Too pricey? Yep, we got you - head on over to our roundup of cheap gaming laptop deals to see a ton of great options for under $1,000. If you'd like to read more about this machine, or others in the Alienware range, head on over to our main Alienware gaming laptop deals page.

