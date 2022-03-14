Avoid running out of printer ink and toner with this limited-time deal

Whether you’re working from home, studying or just need to print out important documents, having ink and toner at the ready can save you a lot of headaches.

To help keep your wireless printer, all-in-one printer or even your photo printer stocked up and ready to print, 4inkjets has slashed 18% off the price of LD ink and toner with free shipping on orders of $50 or more as part of its St. Patrick’s Day sale.

US-based customers will be able to take advantage of this offer all the way up to March 18 by using the discount code CLOVER at checkout, so that gives you a week to stock up on all your printing supplies.

Get 18% off LD brand ink and toner and free shipping with coupon code CLOVER. Promotion ends March 18. Note, this deal excludes OEM items.

Why is this a great deal?

Although printers have come down in price significantly over the past few years, ink and toner are still quite expensive, which makes a deal like this one worth jumping on fast.

4inkjets is known for offering some of the most reasonably-priced printer ink around, but this deal will let you get quality ink and toner from LD-Brand at an even cheaper price than normal.

The company’s office supplies are compatible with all of the major brands including Epson, HP, Canon, Lexmark, Xerox and more, so you’ll be able to find exactly what you need for your printer.

At the same time, 4inkjets provides strong after-sales support with instant live chat to field any questions or complaints.

This limited-time deal on LD ink and toner runs until March 18, so act now to ensure your printer is well-stocked and ready to be used when you need it.