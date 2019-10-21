Asus has one of the cheapest gaming laptops ahead of Black Friday at Walmart

Gaming laptops are generally expensive pieces of computing hardware, and even with the deal we're about to show you, that remains the case. However, Asus has brought forth one of the cheapest gaming laptops we've seen ahead of Black Friday.

The Asus TUF FX505 is down to its lowest price in a long time, 25% off list price for a more than competent and feature-rich gaming laptop that more people should be able to approach than, say, a $1,000 device.

The Asus TUF FX505 also incorporates an AMD Ryzen 7 quad-core processor, so expect plenty of power in everyday tasks as well. Both of these use cases should look crystal clear on the 15.6-inch, 1080p IPS display.

This far in advance of Black Friday, you won't find many Black Friday laptop deals this steep. While you can reap the benefits now, count this as a good sign of even deeper discounts to come. Black Friday at Walmart is going to be a place to be for gamers this 2019 shopping season.