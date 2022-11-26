The world's cheapest laser printer just crashed to $79 before Cyber Monday

Laser printers have been the workhorse of small and medium businesses as well as enterprises all over the world. We tracked down the cheapest of them all for this Cyber Monday - the Pantum P2202W wireless laser printer - and it is one well worth including in our Cyber Monday printer deal page.

At $79.99 from Amazon, this is a highly affordable printer and, while Pantum is not exactly a household name, the company has been around for more than a decade. This is an Amazon Prime exclusive pricing.

What to expect from this mono wireless printer? A 1200 x 1200dpi resolution and a recommended printing volume of 2000 pages. Ideal for a very small office or business.

(opens in new tab) Pantum P2202W laser printer - $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 20% If you're after a replacement for a laser printer, we've got the machine for you. This Pantum laser printer is among the cheapest on the market, but offers features usually reserved for much more expensive kit.

The P2202W also comes with a host of features not usually found in printers at this price point. It boasts a print speed of up to 22 pages per minute, a tiny footprint, a relatively large paper tray capacity plus mobile device printing via a dedicated Pantum app.

The drum and toner cartridges are integrated, which is not good for your pocket or for the environment. The starter toner cartridge offers print capacity of 1,600 pages, while a straight slot-in replacement costs $55.99. Note that it comes with a starter printing kit that offers up to 700 pages.